AEW expected to make a huge change to Jon Moxley's match at Double or Nothing 2025 - Reports

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most explosive events of the year, with the highly anticipated Anarchy in The Arena Match at the center of it all. The chaotic multi-man contest is known for its unpredictable brawls that spill across the arena, and this year’s lineup is already drawing major buzz.

The build-up reached a tipping point on the most recent edition of Dynamite, which closed with a wild brawl involving chairs, kendo sticks, tables, and trash cans. The standout moment came when Gabe Kidd stormed the ring and blindsided Kenny Omega, tilting the momentum toward The Death Riders and The Young Bucks.

It is Kidd’s surprise appearance that has led to growing speculation about a possible shake-up in the match structure. What was originally billed as a six-on-six showdown now appears to be a seven-on-six battle heading into the pay-per-view. While Gabe Kidd has not been officially announced as part of the match, insiders like Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company may be preparing to acknowledge his inclusion, possibly making room for a mystery seventh competitor on the team of the babyfaces.

“Joe, Shibata, Swerve, Hobbs, Omega, and Willow against Moxley, Claudio, Wheeler, The Young Bucks, and Marina. So right now it is six-on-six. But at the end of the show, Gabe Kidd did show up, and so, it looks like it’s seven-on-six. That seventh man is the wild card!" Bryan said. [H/T: Ringside News]

As per the report, the two stars who can emerge as candidates to join the babyfaces are HOOK and Eddie Kingston. Notably, Kingston’s past storyline injury inflicted by Gabe Kidd adds a compelling narrative layer if he gets added to the match.

Tony Khan reacts to the chaotic ending to this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on the wild conclusion to the latest episode of Dynamite, which served as the go-home show before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The episode ended with an all-out brawl between the twelve competitors slated for the upcoming Anarchy in The Arena match.

After the show, Khan took to X and called it “a great Dynamite!”

''Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite last night! Last night's show was the go-home Dynamite before #AEWDoN this Sunday, and I thought it was a great Dynamite! Coming up in a special THURSDAY timeslot on TBS, don't miss the go-home #AEWCollision TONIGHT!'' he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for fans at Double or Nothing 2025.

