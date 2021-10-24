Top AEW Star wants Charlotte Flair to join the promotion: Reports

A recent report has shed light on Charlotte Flair's AEW status following her backstage altercation on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

In the main event of the latest edition of SmackDown, Flair and Becky Lynch exchanged their RAW and SmackDown Women's Title, respectively.

However, this segment didn't sit well with The Queen, and she went off-script at a couple of moments.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Vince McMahon wasn’t happy Charlotte left gorilla without talking to him. Flair is heading to Orlando to support Andrade at AEW Dynamite.- TalkSport Vince McMahon wasn’t happy Charlotte left gorilla without talking to him. Flair is heading to Orlando to support Andrade at AEW Dynamite.- TalkSport https://t.co/0awz2OnFSx

Later, she and Lynch had a heated verbal exchange backstage. On the heels of this, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio shared an update on the likelihood of Charlotte Flair heading to AEW. He noted that, at this point, it seems unlikely that she would leave WWE.

Meltzer didn't completely rule out the possibility since Flair's fiance Andrade El Idolo is in AEW. Meltzer stated he isn't aware of The Queen's contract status, it's no secret that Andrade wants his family in AEW, including Charlotte Flair.

Here's what Dave Meltzer said:

"I don't think there's anything to that right now. So it's possible, you know, Andrade's there, they are very close. Andrade wants his whole family there, you know, Rush and Ric Flair. I don't think Ric Flair is gonna be there. But I don't know what her contract situation is. But as I said, Andrade would want her there," noted Dave Meltzer.

Charlotte Flair could provide a massive boost to AEW's women's division

There's no arguing that The Queen is one of the biggest female stars in the history of professional wrestling. She's already the most decorated women's champion in WWE, with 13 world title reigns to her name.

If Flair heads over to AEW, it would be deemed as the most important acquisition in the company's history. Charlotte Flair's mere presence would add immense star power to AEW's women's division.

On top of that, she could wrestle countless dream matches in the promotion. The SmackDown Women's Champion has already voiced her interest in competing against the AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.

