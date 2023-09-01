AEW star who had major issues with CM Punk thought to be next in line to headline All Out in Chicago

AEW All Out is set to take place in Chicago this weekend, but CM Punk is still not confirmed for the pay-per-view. Allegedly, he was meant to headline the show with Ricky Starks, but Dave Meltzer believes there's a good substitute.

Sadly, Punk hasn't been able to win over the entire AEW roster and has seemingly been dealing with issues since debuting in the promotion. In a business filled with big egos like pro wrestling, it's unsurprising that he has butted heads with some, but it seems that Punk has made several enemies.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer suggested that Hangman Adam Page could headline AEW All Out with Starks instead.

"There is a tease of Ricky Starks vs. Ricky Steamboat in a strap match. Obviously, this tease was originally to lead to Starks vs. Punk, but if that’s not happening, I can see it being Starks vs. Adam Page. Page isn’t on the show elsewhere, and there’s also been no build for it, but it may be the best solution under the circumstances."

Considering that CM Punk took a massive shot at Hangman Page during an off-screen promo, and the drama that followed, this might not be the best idea. Unfortunately, fans will simply have to wait and see what happens this weekend at the pay-per-view.

Could CM Punk still make an appearance at AEW All Out this weekend?

Many have criticized Punk's suspension ahead of the major shows in Chicago this week, as the star was likely a large part of why fans bought tickets. But, since there's no indication of how long he and Jack Perry have been suspended, could he be back in time?

During the recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed concerns about CM Punk's status and unfortunately revealed that fans will have to wait until Sunday.

"That is my goal. I promise that is what I hope, that we have a resolution. I don't expect a full resolution, but I at least expect more information by then (Sunday). I'm going to keep working on it. It's a challenging situation, to say the least."

With the pay-per-view happening two days from now, fans will have their answer very soon. However, will this have a negative effect on the number of people who show up for the event? Only time will tell.

