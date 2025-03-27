AEW star Swerve Strickland reportedly got legal aide for stars who were exploited by contracts

AEW's Swerve Strickland is looking to regain his throne at the Jacksonville-based promotion's upcoming pay-per-view. Now, The New Flavour's efforts to help out his peers with their past contract issues from many years ago have been brought to light.

Ad

Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet at Revolution 2025 to become an AEW World Title contender, calling his shot for the Dynasty afterward. The Tacoma native had a face-to-face talk with the World Champion Jon Moxley this week on Dynamite, and fans are rallying behind him as the one to dethrone the self-proclaimed One True King of All Elite Wrestling.

Before AEW and even WWE, Strickland competed extensively in the indies and wrestled as the masked grappler Killshot in Lucha Underground between 2014 and 2018. The promotion, which aired a television product of the same name, made headlines after reports and accusations emerged against the company, claiming that it signed talent to restrictive contracts that hindered their livelihoods and careers.

Ad

Trending

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently disclosed that Swerve Strickland's legal representation had taken action against Lucha Underground over its contractual practices. The Realest had also helped many of the company's employees secure their releases from LU, Sapp revealed on a recent edition of The Hump.

".. know how a lot of those people got out of those terrible Lucha Underground deals? Because Swerve had a lawyer back then that went after Lucha Underground for signing people to seven season deals with no intent to produce seven seasons, no plan to produce seven seasons, these people couldn't sign anywhere, they couldn't make a living, and Swerve helped them all get out of their deals," claimed Sapp.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen whether Strickland can regain the All Elite World Title at Dynasty.

Swerve Strickland confirmed the duration of his AEW contract

Last year, Swerve Strickland signed a new and lucrative multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. The 34-year-old star, who is easily one of the Tony Khan-led promotion's most reliable draws currently, seemingly confirmed that he will continue to be a part of the company till 2029 during his recent appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast, voicing his commitment to the brand.

Ad

“Yup (I’m signed to AEW until 2029). There’s nowhere else I would rather be. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s just a PR. He’s supposed to say that sh*t.’ Nah, I mean that sh*t from the bottom of my heart. There’s no other place I’d rather be," Swerve said. "Do I have bad days as opposed to good days? Of course. This is a job. I have frustrations here and there. But, I work through those frustrations better here than I did in other places and anywhere else in the world.”

Ad

Swerve has been part of the All Elite roster since Revolution 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback