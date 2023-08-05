Allegations against Tony Khan and Dustin Rhodes have reportedly sparked heavy discussion backstage in AEW

The management and locker room of AEW has apparently been involved in heavy discussion lately, according to the latest reports.

43-year-old star LuFisto has been the talk of the town over the last few days, owing to her allegations against the Jacksonville-based promotion. In a recent interview, she talked about the chaotic nature of the All Elite locker room. Among her experiences, she had also outlined an unpleasant encounter with Dustin Rhodes.

LuFisto also recently took to Twitter with allegations against Tony Khan regarding his attitude towards the women's division. As expected, this sparked a discussion on social media among the fans.

However, a recent report from Fightful Select claims the discussion has been equally heated backstage in AEW as well.

Whether the situation will escalate in the following weeks or not remains to be seen.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has responded to the allegations

While LuFisto's words are yet to be confirmed, Dustin Rhodes has already replied to her via a Twitter post.

The Natural is known to be one of the most prominent figures backstage in the Jacksonville-based promotion, providing his experience and expertise to the younger talent. His extensive career has given him the skills to train several homegrown talents in AEW.

In the Twitter post, Dustin Rhodes explained that he was being honest about his judgment. He also stated that his words were nothing but an instance of his "tough love" strategy.

"Hey @LuFisto, read your story and sometimes as a coach I have to be very honest and won't ever tell you a lie about how good or bad it was. Sometimes hard love comes out and wouldn't have it any other way. I hope you find what you're looking for. #KeepSteppin," he tweeted.

As of now, only time will tell what is next for the veteran star in the coming weeks.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!