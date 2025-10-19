Andrade El Idolo is currently embroiled in an unfortunate legal situation with WWE, which could keep him off of AEW programming for quite some time. A report has now emerged regarding the luchador's whereabouts right now. Last month, news broke that Andrade had been let go by WWE after several &quot;wellness violations&quot;. Soon after, the former NXT Champion stunned fans by making his AEW return on the Sixth Anniversary edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, ambushing Kenny Omega and joining forces with Don Callis. El Idolo soon disappeared from the Tony Khan-led company's weekly television, however, and recently it was revealed that this was owing to the star supposedly violating WWE's non-compete clause after his firing. Andrade may not be able to appear on AEW programming for almost a year, it has been reported. Now, an update from Fightful Select has noted that one of El Idolo's scheduled bookings, prior to his legal complication with the Stamford-based company, had been for the Puerto Rican promotion World Wrestling Council. The outlet also claimed that the Mexican star was at the aforementioned show in Puerto Rico, although he was not competing for the WWC Universal Championship as he was initially meant to. The report further noted that Andrade was doing anything he could &quot;to make good for&quot; the booking owing to his current contractual circumstances. AEW CEO Tony Khan comments on Andrade El Idolo's legally enforced absenceDuring the media call for AEW's latest pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025, Tony Khan was asked by Sports Illustrated about Andrade and not being able to use the former WWE champion due to the sports entertainment juggernaut enforcing a year-long non-compete clause on him. The All Elite CEO refused to discuss any specific details relevant to the situation, albeit reiterating his respect for El Idolo and voicing excitement for the latter's future. &quot;Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andre. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him,&quot; Khan said. [H/T - Sports Illustrated]It remains to be seen when Andrade will appear again in AEW.