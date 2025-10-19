  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Andrade's whereabouts finally revealed amid sudden AEW disappearance - Reports

Andrade's whereabouts finally revealed amid sudden AEW disappearance - Reports

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 19, 2025 02:09 GMT
Former WWE superstar Andrade El Idolo [Image Credits: AEW
Former WWE superstar Andrade El Idolo [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Andrade El Idolo is currently embroiled in an unfortunate legal situation with WWE, which could keep him off of AEW programming for quite some time. A report has now emerged regarding the luchador's whereabouts right now.

Ad

Last month, news broke that Andrade had been let go by WWE after several "wellness violations". Soon after, the former NXT Champion stunned fans by making his AEW return on the Sixth Anniversary edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, ambushing Kenny Omega and joining forces with Don Callis. El Idolo soon disappeared from the Tony Khan-led company's weekly television, however, and recently it was revealed that this was owing to the star supposedly violating WWE's non-compete clause after his firing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Andrade may not be able to appear on AEW programming for almost a year, it has been reported. Now, an update from Fightful Select has noted that one of El Idolo's scheduled bookings, prior to his legal complication with the Stamford-based company, had been for the Puerto Rican promotion World Wrestling Council. The outlet also claimed that the Mexican star was at the aforementioned show in Puerto Rico, although he was not competing for the WWC Universal Championship as he was initially meant to.

Ad
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

The report further noted that Andrade was doing anything he could "to make good for" the booking owing to his current contractual circumstances.

AEW CEO Tony Khan comments on Andrade El Idolo's legally enforced absence

During the media call for AEW's latest pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025, Tony Khan was asked by Sports Illustrated about Andrade and not being able to use the former WWE champion due to the sports entertainment juggernaut enforcing a year-long non-compete clause on him. The All Elite CEO refused to discuss any specific details relevant to the situation, albeit reiterating his respect for El Idolo and voicing excitement for the latter's future.

Ad
"Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andre. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him," Khan said. [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

It remains to be seen when Andrade will appear again in AEW.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications