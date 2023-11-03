Backstage reaction to Bryan Danielson's recent injury disclosed, and it does not sound good - Reports

Bryan Danielson has unfortunately suffered yet another injury this year after recently coming back from a broken forearm. In light of this, stars in AEW shared their reaction to the news.

The American Dragon suffered a concussion last year that made him miss the first-ever AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This year, he competed at the event but broke his forearm early into his match with Kazuchika Okada. Danielson finally returned not too long ago, only to yet again suffer an injury.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), AEW names feel demoralized by Bryan Danielson's orbital bone injury.

"One top name there noted to us how deflating it was for Danielson to be hurt again because of how valuable he is, noting they knew he was hurt in the Andrade match but everyone was hopeful it would be nothing serious."

The report also compared Danielson's recent injuries to Hulk Hogan's final run.

"Like Hulk Hogan at the end where he did little in matches but always seemed to come out needing back or knee surgery. I would worry far more about Danielson if the bonking heads caused another concussion than the orbital issue"

Bryan Danielson reportedly disclosed how his recent injury occurred

The American Dragon was recently written off of television when he and Claudio Castagnoli clashed with Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy. Many believed the injury occurred during this match, but according to Danielson, it happened a few days before.

According to a Fightful Select report, Bryan Danielson sustained his injury during his match with Andrade El Idolo. The star has described it as a "freak accident" as it happened during a standard collar-and-elbow tie-up. Footage of the match seems to show that a stray elbow hit him in the eye, meaning his reaction was legitimate.

Bryan Danielson's injury in June this year was interestingly called a "freak accident" by some as well. Brie Garcia, his wife, notably shared the x-ray of his broken forearm, which showed how serious it was. Hopefully, his current injury isn't as serious as earlier this year, especially since The American Dragon plans to end his career on his own terms next year.

