Bryan Danielson's AEW return date disclosed - Reports

Bryan Danielson suffered an injury during Forbidden Door II that resulted in a lengthy road to recovery. However, according to reports, it seems like The American Dragon will make his return soon.

Despite putting on a well-received match with Kazuchika Okada at the cross-promotional pay-per-view, Danielson suffered a broken arm during the bout. Impressively, the veteran pushed through with the injury and finished the contest, despite hurting himself early on during the match.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer revealed that Danielson is cleared to return in October 2023.

"It will probably need a photo finish, but Bryan Danielson was told he could return in October, and being in Seattle, that would be the place if everything goes well and if he can cross the finish line by those dates."

Sadly, The American Dragon missed AEW's biggest pay-per-view ever, All In at Wembley, due to his injury. When asked about his feelings about that, Danielson expressed regret but said that missing All In elevated his match with Okada at Forbidden Door II.

Tony Khan is eying Bryan Danielson as his potential successor

While Khan is only four years into being a full-time booker for AEW, it seems like he already has his potential successor in mind. While many stars have seemingly grown close to the AEW President since 2019, it seems like The American Dragon is his favorite.

During an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Tony Khan revealed that his father has already been informed that Danielson will run AEW in his stead.

"He hasn’t been around as much lately, because he’s been recovering from an injury. But if I got hit by a bus, or if I was ever incapacitated for some reason, the person I told my father that he should turn to is Bryan Danielson." (H/T: Hollywood Reporter)

Bryan Danielson has also become a locker room leader since he joined the promotion. Due to his elevated role and years of pro wrestling experience, it seems possible that Danielson could someday run AEW's booking.

