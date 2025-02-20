Bryan Danielson has taken up a new role in AEW - Reports

Many have wondered what Bryan Danielson's next move in AEW will be, and recent reports have provided an important update. Bryan is a former All Elite Wrestling World Champion.

Bryan Danielson has been absent from AEW TV he lost the World Title to Jon Moxley at the WrestleDream Pay-Per-View last year. The match also resulted in The American Dragon’s retirement from full-time in-ring competition in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Bryan Danielson was reportedly backstage at the recent episode of Dynamite.

According to a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Bryan Danielson will likely be involved in the creative team moving forward. The veteran will be at All In so the fans could expect his influence in some matches.

“He told me he’s around a bit, that he’s still working with AEW, and that he’ll be at All In. He just doesn’t know in what capacity. But this isn’t out of the ordinary for him to be backstage. I don’t think he’s going to be there all the time, but he is still working with AEW, I believe in a creative capacity.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

Jey Uso reminds Gunther of AEW star Bryan Danielson

Jey Uso has done a great job breaking out as a singles star in WWE. The Yeet Movement has taken over the Stamford-based promotion, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has stated that Jey reminds him of Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson got over with the fans, which kick-started 'The YES! Movement,' leading to his WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory in the main event of WrestleMania 30. In an interview with Daily Mail, Gunther spoke about his WrestleMania opponent Jey Uso, and compared his popularity to Bryan's rise in the company.

"I must have wrestled him (Jey), I don't know, 30, 40 times including live events. And I've got to give it to him, in general, he's a very likable guy, easy to talk to, and very warm to other people, always very friendly and very nice. It almost reminds me a little bit when Daniel Bryan had the yes movement going. It's a special situation right now. And good for him to be in that position right now. I think he deserves that. But like I said, leave me out." [H/T: DailyMail]

The fans will have to wait and see if Jey Uso defeats Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

