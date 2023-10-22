On last week's episode of AEW Collision, WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) engaged in a heated promo battle with 'Absolute' Ricky Starks that got a little too spicy for some fans' comfort. A new report has shed light on whether there is any actual heat between the two.

Copeland and Starks traded barbs on the mic and even allegedly went off-script, bringing up real-life issues like Starks' tendency to be compared to The Rock. Many were worried that things had already gone sideways for the WWE Hall of Famer, even though he's been with AEW for less than a month.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, that doesn't seem to be the case. Fightful's sources noted that during the promo, Adam Copeland simply fired up and returned what he was given, and there is no heat between the two. It was also noted that the exchange did not include any disses that Starks hadn't heard before.

The report concludes that if the two engage in another war of words, it is expected to be similar to what fans saw last Saturday night.

Adam Copeland reveals goal for his AEW run

The Rated-R Superstar shocked the world when he debuted for All Elite Wrestling at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1. The 49-year-old was thought to be a WWE lifer but decided to join his lifelong best friend, Christian Cage, for one final run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Copeland has done nearly everything there is to do in the wrestling industry but has revealed that he still has items on his bucket list, such as wrestling at the Tokyo Dome and in Arena Mexico. The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed on the Battleground Podcast that he wants to be a mentor and give back to the industry by helping young stars:

"I’m here to be [a mentor]. If people want that. I don’t want to be one of those guys who walks around and says ‘I watched your match and if you did this and that’ I don’t want to be that guy, but if people ask me, I'm always here. Always here. If you want to work on your promos, send 'em to me, and we can dive into them. I love seeing a lightbulb go off for young talent. The growth of young talents, to me is, exciting," Adam Copeland said.

