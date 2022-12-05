Hangman Page's misconception reportedly "rubbed" 6-time WWE World Champion the wrong way in AEW

It's been over two months since the now-famous CM Punk tirade at the AEW All Out media scrum and his alleged backstage fiasco with The Elite that transpired thereupon.

Yet, fans haven't learned of a legitimate story other than what Punk said.

Konnan is the latest name to shed light on the incident, as he recently revealed from his sources what started the chain of events.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran divulged that Hangman Page had misconceptions about CM Punk getting Colt Cabana fired from AEW, which created a ruckus backstage:

"So this all started because (Hangman) Page felt that Punk got Cabana fired. Punk denied it. I already told you my conversation with Cabana, so I believe Cabana. Tony denied it, but a lot of the boys were bitter that he did that. That’s what started everything between them," Konnan said.

Konnan added that some people in the locker room, including Page, didn't take advice from Punk, and their mindset rubbed him the wrong way:

“Then I guess Page went to something in Chicago or some Comic Con. (..) They asked him, "Who does he (Page) go to advice for?" He said that he doesn’t really listen to a lot of people. Now Punk hasn’t been in the business for seven years, so he doesn’t know the likes of Page and The Young Bucks. I was told that he came back and he was giving everybody advice, but there were some people that were like, "I think Punk doesn’t know that we’re stars and made it on our own," and some people weren’t listening to him and that rubbed him the wrong way." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

TheRingsideRoster.com @RingsideRoster



“What the f*** did I ever do for some empty headed dumb f*** like Adam Page to go out there and go into business for himself on live TV.”



#AEW #AllOut #MJF #CMPunk CM Punk trashed Adam Page during the AEW All Out post media scrum.“What the f*** did I ever do for some empty headed dumb f*** like Adam Page to go out there and go into business for himself on live TV.” CM Punk trashed Adam Page during the AEW All Out post media scrum.“What the f*** did I ever do for some empty headed dumb f*** like Adam Page to go out there and go into business for himself on live TV.”#AEW #AllOut #MJF #CMPunk https://t.co/MZ7q2LaZcJ

CM Punk is ready to move on from AEW

With The Elite's recent return following an investigation into the incident from the post-All Out media scrum, it has become apparent that CM Punk's future with AEW is currently up in the air.

Despite still having a wrestling bug, The Straight Edge Superstar allegedly wants to move on from the situation and the company entirely.

However, Tony Khan is unwilling to release him from his contract:

"[CM] Punk as of the weekend was still under contract with AEW and being paid and those close to him say the hold up on him being released is all on the AEW side as he’s ready and willing to move to his next project," Dave Meltzer said.

AEW UK 🇬🇧 @AllEliteUK_ Dave Meltzer: CM Punk is keen to move on to his next project, but the hold up on his release is on the AEW side. Dave Meltzer: CM Punk is keen to move on to his next project, but the hold up on his release is on the AEW side. https://t.co/1OdmVqBAS9

With a potential WWE return likely in play, it will be interesting to see whether the two sides can reconcile and convert the animus into an on-screen angle.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : Would you like to see CM Punk back in AEW? Yes No 0 votes