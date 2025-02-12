Despite his entertaining on-screen character and sound in-ring skills, Elias was released by WWE nearly two years ago, and recent rumors indicated that he could be AEW/ROH bound. However, a new update on the subject has revealed that Elijah, his current persona, has not yet inked a deal with either of Tony Khan's promotions.

The Pennsylvania native debuted in the Stamford-based company's developmental brand NXT before eventually joining the main roster and working with top stars like Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns. His character work as his own twin brother Ezekiel during his program with Kevin Owens is talked about by fans to this day.

Unfortunately, Elias was released by WWE in September 2023, and he returned to competing in the indie circuit the following year under the ring name of Elijah. He has been in action in promotions like IWC, The Wrestling Revolver, World Series Wrestling, and more this past year. However, after the 37-year-old star revealed his recent alliance with AEW-ROH tag team The Righteous, speculations began to crop up of Elijah potentially signing a deal with the latter company.

The aforementioned rumor has now been challenged by Fightful Select's latest report. The update claims that Elijah has not officially penned an agreement with either AEW or Ring of Honor. It adds, however, that TNA has supposedly expressed interest in securing his services.

It remains to be seen what Elijah's next move will be.

Elijah on a potential AEW run

Elijah addressed his pro wrestling future while appearing on a virtual signing at K&S WrestleFest last month. The charismatic performer revealed that he had been enjoying competing in the independents, and would be open to a stint in AEW, TNA, and possibly even in promotions in Japan when the opportunity presented itself.

“I think I told you, for the last months of my career in WWE, I was beating on the door, trying to have fun, make something happen, and it wasn’t happening. So, to go out to an indie show, have some fun, doing the things I’ve always wanted to do, put me right back into it. So, I’ve been enjoying that, man. If AEW or TNA or Japan or something like that, if an opportunity comes up, maybe take it, see what they’ve got to say, but there’s no rush or anything like that,” he said. [H/T - Fightful]

A TNA contract could allow Elijah a way back to WWE, considering the newly announced partnership between the two promotions.

