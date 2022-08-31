Jon Moxley reportedly "hated" his recent status in AEW

Jon Moxley fulfilled his prophecy of becoming the Undisputed AEW World Champion last week when he decisively defeated CM Punk, to everyone's dismay.

However, the questionable booking decision ensued to keep The Death Rider's interest in mind, at least that's what a recent report implies.

Punk's unfortunate injury became a blessing in disguise for Moxley as he defeated a wrestling stalwart in Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the Interim Champion at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The Blackpool Combat Club made multiple successful title defenses before shifting his intentions to the returning Punk a few weeks ago. Many believed the company would save this buzzworthy dream match for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

But as it turned out, fans witnessed a three-minute squash between the two men last Wednesday. Dave Meltzer reported that The Purveyor of Violence legitimately "hated" being called the Interim Champion, which is something he mentioned in a promo exchange with Punk:

“It wasn’t a ratings ploy, although the timing was such that they definitely wanted to boost ratings, as much as Moxley becoming the real champion as he personally hated the interim thing, and it being a way to tell a different story," Meltzer said. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

Though the episode witnessed an upswing in ratings as the flagship program garnered just over a million, Meltzer ruled out the idea of Mr. Khan booking this match as a ratings ploy.

What's next for Jon Moxley ahead of AEW All Out pay-per-view?

With AEW All Out pay-per-view scheduled for September 4, fans are pondering what the company has in store for its main event in Chicago.

Jon Moxley is now advertised to appear on the go-home episode this Wednesday to address his triumphant win over CM Punk.

Recent reports stirring the rumor mill have hinted at a rematch between the two men on Sunday.

The uncertainty over The Straight Edge Superstar's participation at the event is looming large as he seemingly reaggravated his foot injury last week.

It will be interesting to see whether he'll be able to make it to the marquee event, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago.

Do you want to see Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk II? Sound off in the comments section below.

