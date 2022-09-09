Jon Moxley's opponent for AEW Full Gear pay-per-view reportedly disclosed

Reports indicate that former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will possibly headline the Full Gear pay-per-view this year.

During the latest episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan showed up via satellite to vacate both the AEW World Championship and World Trios Championships in the aftermath of the backstage scuffle between CM Punk and The Elite.

Nearly everyone involved in this alleged melee was handed lengthy suspensions, with Punk potentially on the verge of getting fired. The uncertainty over The Straight Edge Superstar's future prompted Mr. Khan to announce the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions to crown the new world champion.

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho were given automatic semi-finals berths, with the winner of their respective matches colliding in the finals at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special on September 21.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that The Purveyor of Violence is a favorite to emerge victorious in the tournament and will walk into Full Gear as the champion. The wrestling journalist learned that MJF, who won the Casino Ladder match at All Out, could challenge Moxley for the gold on November 19.

The tournament kicked off last night with Bryan Danielson defeating his arch-rival Hangman Page to set up another clash with Chris Jericho next week. Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin will face each other on Rampage tomorrow, with the winner booking a semi-final spot with The Death Rider.

Jon Moxley confronted MJF on AEW Dynamite last night.

Jon Moxley interrupted MJF's scathing promo on Wednesday night. During his tirade, he once again teased igniting the company's biggest bidding war in 2024 for his services against WWE.

Friedman name-dropped Cody Rhodes, The Game [Triple H], and Nick Khan before Moxley made him retreat from the building.

The Purveyor of Violence then cut a passionate promo to address his All Out loss and vowed to become "a legend." The company planted seeds for a buzzworthy dream clash between Moxley and Friedman later this year.

If these two end up facing each other, it will mark the second time both will headline an AEW pay-per-view.

Do you want to see Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell