Edge's future in pro wrestling is seemingly up in the air, and it's currently uncertain whether he will re-sign with WWE. According to a new report, the chances of him jumping ship to AEW are very high.

The Rated-R Superstar has had one of the most decorated careers in pro wrestling, having secured multiple championships in WWE. But could Adam Copeland leave behind the Stamford-based promotion and become 'All Elite' before retiring?

In a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that people backstage in WWE believe that Edge could be AEW-bound. The Rated-R Superstar's WWE contract expires on Saturday, which could open the door for him to appear at WrestleDream on October 1, 2023.

"I don't know if he's going there or not. I just know that people in WWE, at least as of a few weeks ago, believed that he was going [to AEW]."

According to a report by BWE, AEW is closer to signing Edge than they have been in months. The outlet also noted that at this stage, WWE may be unable to provide a suitable counter-offer to the Hall of Famer.

Eric Bischoff speculates that Edge could be looking to retire alongside Christian Cage

While The Rated-R Superstar is widely known for being a remarkable singles competitor, he initially found success in a tag team with Christian Cage. The duo competed in numerous high-profile matches before parting ways.

During an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff noted that the former WWE Champion has many options but could want to end his career with one of his best friends.

"I think if AEW is the direction he wants to go, it's probably because he wants to finish off his career with his buddy, Christian, and perhaps they see a great angle there. I can't imagine any other reason he'd wanna go there because it is a step-down." [1:22:11 - 1:23:07]

What Edge will ultimately decide to do remains to be seen. However, fans would love to see him reunite with Captain Charisma one final time before they hang up their boots.

