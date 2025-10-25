Major rumor killer on Andrade's potential return to WWE - Reports

Former NXT Champion Andrade is having a crazy year. He left WWE last month and made an unexpected AEW return on the sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite. He brutally attacked The Cleaner Kenny Omega and joined The Don Callis Family.Eventually, it was revealed that El Idolo had violated a WWE non-compete clause. The 35-year-old was not supposed to show up on All Elite Wrestling TV as part of the agreement. World Wrestling Entertainment reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Tony Khan-led company, and the Mexican star might not be allowed to wrestle for an entire year. Interestingly, rumors suggest that the Stamford-based company could take advantage of this situation and bring El Idolo back soon. A few hours ago, Fightful debunked the rumors. Sources from World Wrestling Entertainment reportedly informed Sean Ross Sapp and his team that the former La Sombra was not part of any of the company's plans.&quot;Despite rumors going around, WWE sources told @SeanRossSapp and @FightfulSelect that as of this moment, Andrade is not factored into any of their plans but wouldn't elaborate beyond that,&quot; read Fightful's statement on X.According to Vince Russo, Andrade and Alberto Del Rio should have been a tag teamAlberto Del Rio was once a huge WWE star. He won multiple world titles in the Stamford-based company and is a supremely talented wrestler. Interestingly, on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, former WWE personality Vince Russo said Andrade and Alberto could have been a brilliant tag team.&quot;I mean, you know, God, bro, him and (...) Del Rio, can you, those guys together as a team? Like, are you freaking kidding me? I mean, that would be an unbelievable team, you know what I mean? I think he had all the tools, bro,&quot; Russo said.Only time will tell what the future holds for El Idolo. Hopefully, he will have a long and illustrious in-ring career.