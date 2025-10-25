  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Major rumor killer on Andrade's potential return to WWE - Reports

Major rumor killer on Andrade's potential return to WWE - Reports

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 25, 2025 09:21 GMT
Andrade is a member of The Don Callis Family. (Image via AEW Facebook)
Andrade is a member of The Don Callis Family (Image via AEW on Facebook)

Former NXT Champion Andrade is having a crazy year. He left WWE last month and made an unexpected AEW return on the sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite. He brutally attacked The Cleaner Kenny Omega and joined The Don Callis Family.

Ad

Eventually, it was revealed that El Idolo had violated a WWE non-compete clause. The 35-year-old was not supposed to show up on All Elite Wrestling TV as part of the agreement. World Wrestling Entertainment reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Tony Khan-led company, and the Mexican star might not be allowed to wrestle for an entire year.

Interestingly, rumors suggest that the Stamford-based company could take advantage of this situation and bring El Idolo back soon. A few hours ago, Fightful debunked the rumors. Sources from World Wrestling Entertainment reportedly informed Sean Ross Sapp and his team that the former La Sombra was not part of any of the company's plans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Despite rumors going around, WWE sources told @SeanRossSapp and @FightfulSelect that as of this moment, Andrade is not factored into any of their plans but wouldn't elaborate beyond that," read Fightful's statement on X.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

According to Vince Russo, Andrade and Alberto Del Rio should have been a tag team

Alberto Del Rio was once a huge WWE star. He won multiple world titles in the Stamford-based company and is a supremely talented wrestler. Interestingly, on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, former WWE personality Vince Russo said Andrade and Alberto could have been a brilliant tag team.

Ad
"I mean, you know, God, bro, him and (...) Del Rio, can you, those guys together as a team? Like, are you freaking kidding me? I mean, that would be an unbelievable team, you know what I mean? I think he had all the tools, bro," Russo said.

Only time will tell what the future holds for El Idolo. Hopefully, he will have a long and illustrious in-ring career.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications