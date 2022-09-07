Potential rumor killer on former AEW World Champion having already "exited" the company following CM Punk's alleged backstage incident

CM Punk's recent comments have caused a lot of stir backstage, but the rumors claiming Hangman Adam Page has left the company are reportedly false.

While the All Out pay-per-view was a huge success, the ensuing media scrum also seems to have caused a lot of issues in the AEW locker room. Ace Steel, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks reportedly fought backstage following the Second City Saint's controversial comments.

Furthermore, the real-life heat between Punk and Hangman Page is apparently at an all-time high, with the reigning AEW World Champion blaming the latter for going into business with himself during their feud earlier this year. Rumors of Page leaving the promotion have also been running rampant.

However, a report from PWI claims that the Anxious Millennial Cowboy never exited AEW. The report also states that if the promotion released a statement, it would do so through all of its social media channels and send a press release to the media.

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

Chris Jericho is reported to have taken on a leadership role during the brawl following CM Punk's comments

According to a PWInsider report, Chris Jericho appeared to maintain composure during the backstage incident despite everyone's emotional outbursts.

He seems to have done the same lately at the AEW talent gathering. Several additional sources also confirmed the claims about his leadership role.

Chris Jericho is currently involved in an on-screen feud with Bryan Danielson, over whom he scored a win at the All Out pay-per-view.

However, his use of a low blow to gain the upper hand is expected to be the cause of the feud continuing, especially with Daniel Garcia's involvement. It will be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds in the future.

