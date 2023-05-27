Sabu's Dynamite debut could lead to 6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion signing with AEW 

WWE legend Sabu surprised everyone when he made his AEW debut this past week on Dynamite. Could his arrival lead to a six-time Intercontinental Champion to follow suit?

The star in question is the 'One of a Kind' wrestler Rob Van Dam. The former ECW World Champion has not stepped foot inside the squared circle in 2023. The last time he wrestled was at the Wrestling Tribute To The Extreme special event in December last year. He defeated another former WWE Superstar, Rhino.

Sabu made his AEW debut this past Wednesday night on Dynamite. Adam Cole introduced the wrestling veteran to be the special enforcer for his Unsanctioned Match against Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing.

The Suicidal One is a massive asset for Adam Cole to take on The Ocho and the rest of his faction. The Jericho Appreciation Society still has the numbers game advantage. To even the playing field, Sabu could entice his former tag team partner to show up and help take on Jericho, Hager, Garcia, Menard, and Parker.

It is to be noted that RVD has shared some interest in signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He had previously liked a tweet that expressed the same feeling.

If the former WWE Intercontinental Champion does show up, there is a high possibility that the fans could be treated to RVD and Sabu teaming up and wrestling fellow Extremists Matt and Jeff Hardy.

WWE veteran Bully Ray felt Sabu's AEW debut had a disconnect

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray has always been vocal about the positives and negatives of every wrestling show. During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, the former WWE Superstar shared that the WWE legend's debut did not fit well with the program.

He mentioned that Adam Cole hyped up his match well, but when the ECW legend was introduced, there was some disconnect.

"[Adam] Cole really sold me on the match, the intensity in his eyes, on his face, the tone in which he spoke, he was always locked on Chris [Jericho]. Good segment. Sabu? Major disconnect," Bully Ray siad.

The ECW veteran also teased his return to in-ring action. He mentioned that if the price is right, he would be back.

Would you like to see Rob Van Dam in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes