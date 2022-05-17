Sammy Guevara discloses the highest moment of his AEW career so far

Sammy Guevara has quickly become one of the most hated stars on the AEW roster. However, the Spanish God has created many unforgettable moments while with the promotion. In a recent interview, he revealed that meeting Tay Conti has been the highlight of his career so far.

After a lengthy run as one of the top babyfaces in the promotion, Sammy Guevara has become an arrogant loudmouth that fans love to hate. Guevara may not be the most hated wrestler on the roster, but after being booed out of arenas alongside Conti, the star doesn't seem far off.

During his appearance on Barstool Rasslin' alongside Tay Conti, the star listed his most memorable moments in AEW.

"There’s the gold cart, there’s me getting Super Kicked by Matt Jackson, there’s the Stadium Stampede, there’s Blood and Guts, [and] there’s my time beating Miro. I’ve had moment after moment here in AEW. Moment after moment, and the highlight? Being with this beautiful one [looks over to Tay Conti]," Guevara claimed. (6:15)

While the two lovebirds are far from everybody's favorite couple, they genuinely seem happy together. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have somehow made them unfavorable to the fans, which even Tony Khan admitted to not see coming. Perhaps the couple will gain favor from the AEW fans down the road?

Dutch Mantell believes that AEW is confusing fans with Sammy Guevara's current storyline

During an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda's Smacktalk show, the wrestling veteran shared his opinions on Sammy Guevara's current run and persona.

"But Sammy Guevara is still half-babyface, right? I think it's the girl that's turning him not necessarily that he is turning him. So, I think she is. I don't know? These situations never happened back in my times. It was too confusing. Don't confuse your fans because then you'll lose them." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Fans turned on Guevara and Conti in record time, lending some credibility to Mantell's assessment. The couple are becoming two of the most hated in AEW, a stark difference to both their runs in 2021.

