Saraya (fka Paige) to make WWE return at Evolution & immediately turn heel on ex-partner? Exploring the possibility

Former AEW star Saraya is often considered a modern-day great. Even though her time in the Jacksonville-based company was underwhelming, she held the AEW Women's World Championship once.

Saraya departed All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. She joined the promotion in 2022 after her decade-long stint with WWE ended. The former Paige was quite successful in the Stamford-based company. She held the NXT Women's Championship once and the now-defunct WWE Divas Championship twice. Furthermore, she was in a faction with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair called PCB (Paige, Charlotte, and Becky). World Wrestling Entertainment is organising Evolution, a women's premium live event on Sunday. Interestingly, the former AEW Women's World Champion might shock the world by appearing on the upcoming show.

At Evolution 2025, the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss is taking part in a fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They are favorites to become the new champions. However, Saraya could make her stunning WWE return and attack her former faction mate, Flair.

The Queen and the Anti-Diva are reportedly close friends. A few hours ago, the latter released a statement on X, showcasing her affection for the former Women's Champion.

Since the two wrestlers have such a strong relationship, it will be quite shocking if the former Paige turns heel by attacking Flair. This could lead to a dream match between the two modern-day greats in a future PLE.

Saraya requested fans to be civil during her signings

Earlier this year, the Anti-Diva released a statement on X, where she requested fans not to kiss her during meet-and-greets, especially on her mouth.

"Crazy I have to say this but. If you come to my signings.. please don’t try to kiss me anywhere. Especially ON MY MOUTH," she wrote.

The former Paige is just 32. She can still take her wrestling career to new heights if he stays fit and is serious about making a comeback.

