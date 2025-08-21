Sasha Banks could return to WWE, but for one major reason only

Former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is currently one of AEW's biggest stars. She is the reigning AEW TBS Champion and also the holder of multiple titles, such as the CMLL World Women's Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, and more. The CEO was signed to WWE from 2012 to 2022. She was immensely successful in the Stamford-based company, but has no intention to return. Interestingly, there is one particular thing that might convince her to go back to her previous employers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLet's dive right into it. A Hall of Fame induction might bring Mercedes Mone back to the WWEThe WWE Hall of Fame is a prestigious fraternity. Only a select few get inducted, and the former Sasha Banks is undoubtedly a worthy contender. At the age of 33, The CEO has had a spectacular career. Her achievements in the Stamford-based company are legendary. Furthermore, her post-WWE run is the stuff of dreams. The former Legit Boss has been successful in World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling. Triple H could convince her to rejoin by inducting her into the Hall of Fame. This offer is simply too good to refuse. Nevertheless, all of this is just speculation at this point. Why did Mone leave WWE? Mercedes Mone left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022 due to creative differences with former CEO Vince McMahon. Both she and Naomi walked out after a disagreement with McMahon. However, Naomi eventually returned. In a 2024 interview with The Breakfast Club, Mone revealed that she did not like the way the 79-year-old talked to her. &quot;A lot of personal stuff happened with myself and the Chairman at the time and I didn’t like how he talked to me and how I was, you know, talked down to. I was like, ‘It’s time to legit listen to your soul and your heart.’ There was a light that came to me and I left WWE.&quot; she said. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]Mercedes Mone believes that she will never go back to World Wrestling Entertainment In the abovementioned The Breakfast Club interview, The CEO stated that she has been treated with utmost respect and kindness in AEW and is fiercely loyal towards them. She has no intention of leaving and rejoining the rival promotion. &quot;After the way that AEW has been treated me, I don't know. I don't think so. I feel like I have the best relationship with AEW right now. I'm living my dreams and it's the best place I've ever been.&quot; said the former Sasha Banks. Stranger things have happened in the world of professional wrestling. Even though the AEW star is adamant that she will not leave, only time will tell what the future holds for her.