“He was more into s*x” - 5 Lesser-known facts about WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny remains one of WWE’s most influential female personalities, with her career making huge contributions to women’s wrestling. The legendary star’s career has been filled with controversies over the years, which have ended up making headlines all around the globe.

While Sunny had a lot of spotlight every time she appeared on TV, her personal life and choices often made waves among fans and insiders alike. From secretive relationships to shocking rumors, there are several lesser-known facts about Sunny that reveal a lot about her life. Let’s check out a few lesser-known facts about the WWE Hall of Famer.

#5. Sunny had a one-night stand with Dolph Ziggler

The legendary star had a one-night encounter with Dolph Ziggler back in 2010. While there are not many details to share with the world, the legend called the night one of the most memorable ones of her personal life. The legend stated that the one-night stand lasted for hours and left her surprised at Ziggler’s stamina and energy.

Not only that, but the legend also took a picture of Ziggler in bed, which she herself revealed in an interview. During an appearance on the Wrestlingus Show, the Hall of Famer revealed details of her one-night stand with Ziggler.

"Nick was really fun. We went from about 11:30 [pm], 12 o'clock at night, till 7 in the morning. He's a machine, I should say. Yeah, he's a machine and he does not tire. His stamina is insane…," she stated [H/T WrestlingInc]

#4. Her relationship with Chris Masters was full of pleasure

Another name that Sunny had fun with in bed was Chris Masters. The veteran didn’t detail her encounters with Masters when it comes to their relationship, but the Hall of Famer revealed quite an interesting fact.

While neither Sunny nor Masters pursued a long-term relationship, the WWE Hall of Famer described their encounters as consistently satisfying and physically fulfilling. The star stated that Chris was a Master of oral s*x and that he was No. 2 on her list of the best of all time.

"Chris is number two on my list of best of all time and as far as the oral goes, oh my God, nobody beats him. Nobody beats Chris Masters. With Chris, I knew I was getting off every single time,” she stated. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Masters was released from WWE back in 2011 and has worked in TNA and NWA since then.

#3. She had unmatched chemistry with Shawn Michaels in bed

Sunny has repeatedly admitted that Shawn Michaels was not only her favorite on-screen partner during the 1990s but also the person with whom she shared the strongest off-screen chemistry. The two WWE Hall of Famers had quite a steamy relationship, which Sunny detailed during her appearance on the Wrestlingus Show.

The veteran stated that Michaels was not much into oral s*x, but the time they had in bed was incredible, thanks to their chemistry.

"Yeah, it was above average. Yeah, the only thing with Shawn, he wasn't too much into oral. He was more into sex, not oral…I got off with Shawn every single time too, but that was just different because we had that chemistry…” stated the Hall of Famer [H/T WrestlingInc]

#2. She tried to sell her WWE Hall of Fame Ring

Sunny was honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction back in 2011. However, there came a time when she needed a lot more things than just the honor, which led to her trying to see the ring on Ebay. TMZ reported that the star had put her ring up for auction, which sparked controversy on the internet.

The legend opened the auction at $3,000, but ended up retaining the ring in the end, which she seemingly still has. While Sunny didn’t really sell her ring, her attempt to do so is one of the most shocking rumors that a WWE fan could ever hear of.

#1. There were rumors that Seth Rollins gave her an STD

In 2017, Sunny had another controversial comment added to her name, this time involving multi-time WWE Champion Seth Rollins. A fan spread rumors online claiming Rollins had given Sunny an STD, which made headlines on the internet, during a period when some private pictures of Rollins were leaked online.

However, Sunny quickly shut down the story, explaining that it originated from a fake Facebook profile impersonating her. She further revealed she hadn’t been in the same room as Rollins since 2007 and had no personal connection with him.

"I haven't been in the same room with Seth Rollins since I worked for Ring Of Honor years ago. That was the last time we were even in the same room. And back then, it was a very cordial, 'hello, how are you, nice to see you' relationship. That's pretty much it…” she said [H/T WrestlingInc]

Sunny remains a controversial figure in the world of wrestling, although she hasn't been involved with WWE since 2011, when she was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame.

