When WWE legend revealed the truth about rumored s*xual encounter with Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is enjoying the time of his life ever since he captured the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. However, did he also enjoy "Sunny Days" in the past?

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (Tammy Sytch) had intimate relationships with several superstars like Shawn Michaels, Chris Masters, and Dolph Ziggler. Meanwhile, there were also rumors going around that she allegedly had a s*xual encounter with current World Champion Seth Rollins.

During an interview with the Wrestlingus Show in 2017, The Original Diva addressed the rumors about being intimate with Rollins. She claimed a post on a fake profile on Facebook started them.

The Hall of Famer spoke about her relationship with The Visionary, stating that she never had any s*xual encounters with the World Heavyweight Champion.

"I was on Facebook and I just clicked onto my messenger just to see if I had any important messages and somebody sent me a link to the post supposedly made by me. And I read it and I went, 'you've got to be kidding me!' So I clicked on the profile that the post was written on and it doesn't even appear for me on my Facebook page, so whoever created this fake profile of me blocked me, so I couldn't even go on there and report them."

Sunny added:

"I haven't been in the same room with Seth Rollins since I worked for Ring Of Honor years ago. That was the last time we were even in the same room. And back then, it was a very cordial, 'hello, how are you, nice to see you' relationship. That's pretty much it. I've never done anything [s*xual] with the man. I was never interested in doing anything with him because, first of all, I was never attracted to him before [and] secondly, since his [n*de] pictures have leaked on the internet, I'm definitely not looking into that, but that's a-whole-nother story!" [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Seth Rollins is married to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

In early 2019, Seth Rollins started dating fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. In August of that same year, the couple announced their engagement. They welcomed their first child in December 2020, seven months before tying the knot.

The Visionary and The Man are currently on the Monday Night RAW roster. Rollins recently defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

