Sasha Banks; WWE SmackDown Superstar's wife – 5 surprise debuts that can realistically happen at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming this year

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming has grown to become a yearly staple for Tony Khan's company and is also a fan-favourite event. You can count on the company to put on a noteworthy show, judging by the last two editions.

Back in 2020, the inaugural Winter Is Coming featured the AEW debut of Sting and Kenny Omega's ascension to AEW World Champion. Last year's show featured a stellar 60-minute, time-limit draw between newly crowned champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson.

On this week’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, “The Salt of the Earth” defends his newly acquired AEW World Championship for the first time against Ricky Starks. The Dynamite Diamond Ring is also on the line in a "Winner Takes All" match. House of Black will also be in action while Death Triangle and The Elite present Match 4 of their AEW World Trios Championship “Best of 7 Series”.

It promises to be a stacked show this Wednesday, but you can always count on Tony Khan to have a few surprises up his sleeve. Could we witness a surprise debut on the show as well? Here are five wrestlers who realistically can show up tomorrow.

#5. Enzo Amore could reunite with former tag partner, AEW's Big Bill

Uchiha Maharaja ♕ @KingNj90



Enzo Amore not only is back in pro wrestling but teamed up again with Big Cass... Or is it Cazz, I can't tell.



#G1Supercard #NJPW #ROH



Enzo Amore not only is back in pro wrestling but teamed up again with Big Cass... Or is it Cazz, I can't tell.

Enzo Amore (aka Real1) and Big Cass (AEW's W. Morrissey) were highly popular in NXT before making the jump to the main roster on RAW after WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Enzo was known for his smack talk and charisma, while Cass was a seven-foot giant who acted as the muscle of the group. But the team lost a lot of momentum over the next year, resulting in them splitting in May 2017.

The two went their separate ways with both wrestlers ultimately being released from their contracts. Morrissey has had a resurgence of sorts in recent years, first showing up in IMPACT Wrestling with a new, svelte figure before joining AEW and The Firm.

The newly named Big Bill certainly has the size to dominate the AEW roster, but could he also benefit from having his old tag team partner by his side once again?With Morrissey appearing almost weekly on AEW TV, it would be the perfect opportunity to bring back Enzo's amazing mic skills to complement the giant.

#4. Naomi would be a great addition to the AEW women's division

Naomi is a former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion as well as a former WWE Tag Team Champion. Her resume speaks for itself but, somehow, the 35-year-old has always felt underutilized in WWE.

Naomi and her tag team partner, Sasha Banks, have been absent from in-ring action for more than half a year. The duo fell out with management and subsequently walked out of WWE Raw while it was airing live.

Since then, Naomi has been busy on the red carpet, attending premieres and even modeling as a way to keep her visibility up despite her current impasse with WWE. This has led to speculation that she might eventually join Tony Khan's promotion.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when Naomi was spotted with TBS Champion Jade Cargill at a recent Hawks basketball game. She then also took to Twitter to praise the AEW star while posting a video of them holding hands.

Could we see Naomi as a baddie on All Elite Wrestling television in the near future? It could happen as early as Winter Is Coming, though she would also be an awesome rival for Cargill as well.

#3. Eric Young could be a valuable asset to AEW

Super Eric, AKA Eric Young is listed internally as Matt Riddles tag team partner tonight against the Usos. (PWInsideher)

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young recently wrapped up his time with IMPACT Wrestling when he was "killed off" and betrayed by his Violent By Design stablemates.

Young openly discussed his WWE release in a previous interview with WhatCulture Wrestling:

"They just decided they wanted to cut down the roster. I was a victim of circumstance. I wasn’t doing anything and I was making a pile of money just to sit at home. I knew that it was coming. I didn’t want to admit but I think it was no surprise for me, and I am a believer in fate. I got it tattooed under my right arm, I'm exactly where I’m supposed to be." (from 32:30 to 32:49)

PWInsider has reported that Triple H was interested in bringing the former superstar back to the sports entertainment giant. Young was well-known for his time in NXT as the leader of SAnitY alongside Nikki Cross, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe.

While Nikki Cross still works for Triple H, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe were let go by the company. They could possibly make a comeback alongside Eric Young and reunite the faction once again.

But there's also the real possibility that Eric Young could instead debut at Dynamite Winter Is Coming. The 42-year-old could lend his experience to the relatively young roster and slot into any role, given his versatility.

Whether it's feuding with Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship or joining forces with the Dark Order, with whom he shares a similar esthetic, there's surely a role for the veteran in Tony Khan's promotion.

#2. Deonna Purrazzo could bring championship pedigree to AEW

Deonna Purrazzo is one of the most decorated competitors in the wrestling world today. She is a two-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion and is also a former AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. She has also held the ROH Women’s World Championship and the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Deonna Purrazzo made her only AEW appearance earlier this year when she competed in the main event of Dynamite against Mercedes Martinez. The two women crossed paths for the undisputed ROH Women's Championship.

She certainly created a great impression and would be a valuable addition to the women's roster, given her championship accolades and unique in-ring style. Whether she joins the ROH Women's Championship picture led by Athena, challenges Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship, or goes directly after AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, she will definitely make an impact.

#1. Sasha Banks would be a box office signing for AEW

Sasha Banks and WWE 'very far apart on money,' multiple NJPW dates agreed to

Sasha Banks and WWE, it seems, are "very far apart on money," according to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio released early Sunday, Meltzer reported that Banks' WWE contract is set to expire at the end of the year. It seems that The Boss was asking for a very high number for WWE female wrestlers, but she would still be underpaid given how much money the company is making.

Meltzer also addressed the possibility that WWE could freeze Banks' contract as a result of her walking out on an episode of Raw in May and having not returned since.

This comes on the heels of new reports emerging that Banks has agreed to terms for multiple dates in 2023 with New Japan Pro Wrestling. It looks like she is scheduled to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 but will not wrestle on the show. It was made known that the booking with NJPW did not go through WWE.

It is unclear how All Elite Wrestling fits into the picture. But given NJPW's friendly relationship with Tony Khan, this could pave the way for The Blueprint to make her debut for the company. Talks between the two parties might have even occurred in the background.

Imagine Sasha Banks debuting at the end of Winter Is Coming, ala Sting from two years ago. It would be a monumental moment that could breathe new life into a currently stale product.

