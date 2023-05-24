"Scared the living cr*p out of me" - WWE veteran recalls publicity stunt similar to Britt Baker's shirt (Exclusive)

AEW's Britt Baker has recently come under heavy criticism for her latest merchandise line. WWE veteran Vince Russo compared Baker's new shirt to an infamous publicity stunt that took place several years ago.

After receiving a vicious beatdown at the hands of The Outcasts, Britt Baker released a shirt displaying her bruised face following the assault. Many people have criticized the merchandise, claiming it could be misunderstood as a plea against a domestic violence altercation.

Vince Russo compared the shirt to an infamous publicity stunt involving former TNA star Goldy Locks. She shared a picture of herself looking beaten up, only for it to later be revealed that the image was staged. Russo said the following on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo podcast:

“A couple of years ago, Goldy Locks tweeted a picture of herself with a black eye, beat up, crying, with no verbiage. Bro, people lost their minds – including me. Including me because I’m saying to myself, ‘Oh, my God! Is she captive somewhere, and she managed to take this picture of herself?’ Scared the living cr*p out of me. Couldn’t get a hold of her. I am not lying to you. Lost sleep that night, okay. And then, she came out and says it was some kind of publicity campaign. And I was like, ‘Goldy, you can’t do something like that.’” [03:58 - 04:50]

Russo added that the public might misunderstand Britt Baker's shirt if they are not aware of the context behind it.

“It was absolutely horrific, and like I said, somebody’s going to be walking around Walmart with this – [the public] don’t know Britt Baker. They don’t know this is a wrestling shirt. (…) My point is, is all that worth it?” [04:51 - 05:12]

AEW's Britt Baker names several WWE stars as dream opponents

Britt Baker has built a reputation for herself during her spell in AEW. She has quickly become one of the most popular female stars in the industry. As such, she has a long line of wrestlers wanting to work with her. However, she recently revealed which WWE Superstars are on her list of dream opponents.

During an interview with Monopoly Events, Baker stated she would love to compete against Charlotte Flair. She also named the other "four horsewomen" as opponents she would like to lock horns with in the future.

Richie 👌🏾 @Richie_CFC_ WWE fires back at AEW posting a Clip of Nia Jax squashing Britt Baker on Instagram WWE fires back at AEW posting a Clip of Nia Jax squashing Britt Baker on Instagram 😂💀 https://t.co/0uKbaZtskP

Currently, Baker is embroiled in a storyline alongside her ally Jamie Hayter against The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho).

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and give a H/T for the transcription.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes