Seth Rollins to lose his World Heavyweight title at Crown Jewel due to interference from a returning WWE legend? Analyzing the possibility

Seth Rollins is all set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023.

The Scottish Warrior is by far the biggest threat to The Visionary's fairytale title run. Though McIntyre had a bit of hard luck hounding for his crowning moment in front of fans since the pandemic, he has Rollins' number in the singles competition.

But could a returning WWE legend help Drew McIntyre secure a triumphant victory in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this Saturday? That name is none other than CM Punk. Of course, The Second City Saint has made some controversial remarks against WWE's ongoing deal with Saudi Arabia, often labeling it as "blood money." Believe it or not, he'd be the last person to head to Saudi Arabia.

That being said, stranger things have happened in pro wrestling, and if CM Punk is willing to do business with WWE again, he'd need to swallow his pride. Moreover, the seeds for Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk feud have been planted on television, at least in the eyes of some fans.

The Architect has made not-so-subtle references on RAW in recent weeks, which many feel have been aimed at The Straight Edge Superstar. Last night, Rollins told McIntyre, "Boo-hoo, cry me a river," the phrase Jack Perry used to take a dig at CM Punk at All In before all hell broke loose.

For those unaware, Seth Rollins has publically called CM Punk "a locker room cancer" and even told him to stay away from WWE. It is possible that his comments could finally prompt The Best in the World to show up at Crown Jewel and cost The Visionary his World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE can nail two moves with one shot, putting the gold around McIntyre's waist whilst setting up the Rollins vs. Punk feud en route to Survivor Series in Chicago this year.

Konnan weighs in on possible CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins feud

While Survivor Series would be an ideal time to witness CM Punk's return to the WWE ring against Seth Rollins, WCW veteran Konnan thinks the company could be saving it for WrestleMania next year.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explored the possibility of this blockbuster match:

"You think that Rollins wouldn't wrestle Punk? I think he would. 'Cause, first of all, he wouldn't be saying those lines about him in his promos if he had heat with him. He's actually saying lines that Punk said before. There's no reason, you know, Corey Graves made a, you know, "The biggest trick the devil ever did is that he didn't exist," you know, Punk actually said that."

Although recent reports have ruled out the chances of CM Punk coming back to the Stamford-based promotion, it is possible that the company might not want to make his return a worst-kept secret.

