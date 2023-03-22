Sting's next match announced, Two huge debuts — 3 Things you need to know before AEW Dynamite this week

It's almost Wednesday, and you know what that means, another episode of AEW Dynamite is around the corner, this week airing from Independence, Missouri.

Last week's show gave fans plenty to look forward to. The most intriguing thing for many fans will be to discover the development following the cliffhanger ending with The Elite and Adam Page staring down the Blackpool Combat Club.

Plenty of matches have already been announced. Jon Moxley will continue his feud with The Dark Order when he takes on the newly returned Stu Grayson. The AEW Tag Team Champions, The Gunns, will face the brother duo of Darius and Dante Martin, Top Flight. Toni Storm will look to keep the momentum on The Outcasts' side as she faces a homegrown AEW talent in Sky Blue.

With so much in store, here are three things you need to know before AEW Dynamite this week.

#3. A 25-year-old luchador is making his debut

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Independence, MO

Wednesday Night

LIVE



Dream Match

vs



In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazing

El Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday! This Wednesday, March 22Independence, MOWednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork LIVEDream Match @KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaa In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazingEl Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday! This Wednesday, March 22Independence, MOWednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork LIVEDream Match@KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaaIn a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazingEl Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday! https://t.co/V8ouCwiJGU

El Hijo del Vikingo is a sensational Mexican talent. Despite being only 25 years old, Vikingo has been wrestling for over a decade. He currently holds the AAA Mega Championship, the top title in the promotion.

On this week's Dynamite, Vikingo will make his AEW debut against former Mega Champion Kenny Omega. The Cleaner vacated the title due to injury in November 2021, just a few weeks before he was meant to face Vikingo for the strap at TripleMania Regia that December.

This dream match has been in the making for some time now, and should more than deliver. With the level of talent, these two possess, you'd best be served to grab your popcorn, sit back, and marvel at the spectacle Vikingo and Omega will put on.

#2. Sting is set to return after a four-month absence from AEW

Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Sting will make his return to the ring this Wednesday. The WWE Hall of Famer last competed back in November at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Icon is set to team up with Darby Allin and International Champion Orange Cassidy to take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade. While the match could be criticized for lacking any storyline with substance, the focus will surely be on seeing Sting compete once again.

The WCW legend continues to be one of AEW's most recognizable faces and it is always enjoyable to see him in the ring. His star power is all but guaranteed to get him a huge pop as he walks through the curtains.

#1. An unexpected in-ring debut for a popular personality

It is very unlikely anyone in the world would have had Stokely Hathaway versus Hook on their "AEW in 2023" bingo card, yet here we are mere days away from the match taking place.

In a weird turn of events, Hathaway was forced into this match after Matt Hardy, who is associated with The Firm, added a stipulation to his match with Hook. If Hardy lost, Hathaway would have to face El Diablo Guapo in a No DQ match.

Hook "broke" the manager's hand in a backstage segment a while back and served a brief suspension. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil won't have to worry about any repercussions when he gets his hands on Stokely in what should be a fun affair.

Poll : 0 votes