The 6 AEW heroes of the Pandemic Era

AEW came into the pandemic era with plenty of momentum. They started out the year with an extension of their television contract with TNT through 2023.

All Elite Wrestling was also riding high following a successful Revolution 2020 pay-per-view that saw the culmination of many rivalries. The show had one of the greatest matches in company history which saw the crowning of a new AEW World Champion in Jon Moxley.

Fast forward to now, when after spending the last 16 months in Jacksonville's Daily's Place, AEW could have easily phoned it in and felt defeated by the circumstances.

However, the company achieved great things throughout the pandemic era. New stars were introduced, title changes occurred and established competitors stepped up like never before.

Thank You Jacksonville! Dirty Heads 'Celebrate' feat The Unlikely Candidates | #AEWDynamite 6/30/21 pic.twitter.com/e4neTo84HK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021

Having spent most of their run as a company in the pandemic era, All Elite Wrestling should be very proud of all the men and women who saw new heights in their careers. In this article, let's take a look at the six heroes of AEW's Pandemic Era.

#6 AEW's Eddie Kingston

HERE WE GO 😤 😤 😤 18 YEARS IN THE MAKING FOR @MadKing1981 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/7k4rA2pzjE — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 24, 2020

Eddie Kingston spent 18 years in the independent scene of the wrestling business before coming to AEW. He has scratched and clawed for every opportunity that he has earned throughout his career. His promo skills have been head and shoulders above the rest for years now and that speaking ability was how he got the attention of All Elite Wrestling.

Kingston called out Cody Rhodes on an ICW show, but no one could have expected him to hit a home run the way he did when given that shot. On the July 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston answered Cody Rhodes's TNT Championship open challenge and cut a scathing promo about his journey to the main stage.

Eddie followed up this brilliant speech with a remarkable performance in a No Disqualification Match against Cody. He pushed Rhodes to his limit, but Kingston came up just short. However, Eddie Kingston was the true winner in all of this. Through his superb effort on the mic and in the ring, The Mad King earned himself a contract with AEW.

Since signing, Kingston has been in the main event of Full Gear 2020 against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. He has become a fan favorite and headlined several editions of AEW Dynamite.

Eddie Kingston has become one of the flag bearers for All Elite Wrestling and has truly marked his place on the roster throughout this pandemic era.

