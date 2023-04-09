The Blackpool Combat Club could kick Wheeler Yuta out of its stable if WWE Superstar joins AEW

The Blackpool Combat Club is quickly becoming one of the most dominant groups in All Elite Wrestling. The four-man stable comprising Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta has been one of the most exciting acts in AEW since the group's inception last year under the guidance of William Regal, and they have only become more feared since turning heel.

The group has worked so well because their motive is very clear — embrace violence and win championships. Across the field, all four members have held gold on multiple occasions, with Yuta being the only one not to win a world title.

This makes the young star the odd one out and the first one on the chopping block should the BCC require a shake-up in the future.

*Uncle Howdy Hottie Hooper* HOOKsuke @Puto_Takagi The Blackpool Combat Club never really felt right without Bryan Danielson. He feels like piece that connects all 3 men. The Blackpool Combat Club never really felt right without Bryan Danielson. He feels like piece that connects all 3 men. https://t.co/ONUWMzxJep

On the other side of the promotional divide, WWE's Drew McIntyre could look towards a new challenge with his contract reportedly coming to an end soon. The Scottish Warrior is a former world champion in his own right, and his hard-hitting in-ring style makes him a perfect fit for the Blackpool Combat Club.

Kicking out Wheeler Yuta would be the perfect way to complete his story arc. He initially joined the group by turning his back on his friends, so being exiled from the faction would serve as a cathartic full-circle moment for the former ROH Pure Champion.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana Tony Khan announces ALL IN for London in August. Drew Mcintyre's contract ends in July and he's not renewing.



Y'all seeing the vision? Tony Khan announces ALL IN for London in August. Drew Mcintyre's contract ends in July and he's not renewing.Y'all seeing the vision? https://t.co/W7BVkheWc7

Additionally, including Drew McIntyre in the mix would cement the faction as the top group in the business, with only WWE's Bloodline challenging them in the conversation.

Blackpool Combat Club could face The Elite in the future

In recent weeks on AEW Dynamite, the blood feud between Jon Moxley and Adam Page has evolved into a pseudo-faction warfare between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite.

The Hangman came to Kenny Omega's aid when he was attacked by the BCC. This past Wednesday, the stable beatdown Page with Danielson taunting the former AEW World Champion, saying he has no friends to save him.

This seems to suggest that a Blood and Guts match could soon be on the cards, with Adam Page once again becoming a full-blown member of The Elite.

However, fans will have to wait and see if this is the direction Tony Khan chooses to take. Regardless, the storytelling up to this point has been nothing short of brilliant and will have the entire wrestling world on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what happens next.

