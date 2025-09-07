  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW All Out 2025
  • The Death Riders to help major name become a world champion at AEW All Out? - 3 possible finishes for the Four-Way Women's Championship match 

The Death Riders to help major name become a world champion at AEW All Out? - 3 possible finishes for the Four-Way Women's Championship match 

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 07, 2025 17:57 GMT
Death Riders
Death Riders [Image via Claudio Castagnoli's Instagram & allelitewrestling.com]

AEW All Out is set to be All Elite Wrestling's next big pay-per-view moving forward. It will take place at the iconic Scotiabank Arena on September 20 in Toronto, Canada. While AEW has announced a stacked line-up of matches for the event, one match stands out the most, which is a four-way clash for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Ad

The champion Toni Storm will put her title on the line against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla in an epic showdown. People have high expectations with this encounter as it will feature the top women of All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, the ending of this match remains a major point of discussion among the fans.

Now, let's discuss 3 possible finishes for the Four-Way Women's Championship match at AEW All Out:

#3. Toni Storm to retain her championship at AEW All Out

Toni Storm has been a dominant champion in AEW for over 200 days. In her reign, she has defeated top names like Mercedes Mone, Athena, and Mina Shirakawa. However, fans have been speculating that she might drop her title in this four-way match at All Out next weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

To surprise the AEW enthusiasts, Tony Khan might decide to keep the AEW Women's World Title on Storm. Therefore, she might surprise everyone by retaining her title against all odds at All Out. This could solidify the former WWE star's title reign as straight-up iconic while sparking interest to see what is next for the 29-year-old in All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Triangle of Madness to help Thekla become the new champion

Thekla has been on a red-hot momentum since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. After debuting in May, she quickly managed to score wins over names like Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata, making her a popular name among the fans. Therefore, she has a real chance to surprise everybody by becoming the new Women's World Champion at All Out.

Ad

The 32-year-old joined The Triangle of Madness in May this year, and the faction has been very helpful for her since then. Its members, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, might help out Thekla during the four-way match next week. With an assist from her friends, The Toxic Spider might pick up inarguably the biggest win of her career at AEW All Out.

#1. Death Riders to help Kris Statlander become the new AEW Women's World Champion

Death Riders have been trying to recruit Kris Statlander to the faction for the past few weeks. This week, the faction member Wheeler Yuta was spotted talking to the former TBS Champion on Collision. It has sparked speculation that the 30-year-old might shock the world by joining Jon Moxley's faction at AEW All Out next weekend.

Ad

During the closing sequence of the four-way match, Death Riders might show up at the ringside to help out Statlander. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien could take this help to seize the win and become the new AEW Women's World Champion. If it happens, it could be a major headline coming out of All Out, that could send shockwaves throughout the entire roster of All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications