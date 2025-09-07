The Death Riders to help major name become a world champion at AEW All Out? - 3 possible finishes for the Four-Way Women's Championship match 

AEW All Out is set to be All Elite Wrestling's next big pay-per-view moving forward. It will take place at the iconic Scotiabank Arena on September 20 in Toronto, Canada. While AEW has announced a stacked line-up of matches for the event, one match stands out the most, which is a four-way clash for the AEW Women's World Championship.The champion Toni Storm will put her title on the line against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla in an epic showdown. People have high expectations with this encounter as it will feature the top women of All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, the ending of this match remains a major point of discussion among the fans.Now, let's discuss 3 possible finishes for the Four-Way Women's Championship match at AEW All Out:#3. Toni Storm to retain her championship at AEW All OutToni Storm has been a dominant champion in AEW for over 200 days. In her reign, she has defeated top names like Mercedes Mone, Athena, and Mina Shirakawa. However, fans have been speculating that she might drop her title in this four-way match at All Out next weekend.To surprise the AEW enthusiasts, Tony Khan might decide to keep the AEW Women's World Title on Storm. Therefore, she might surprise everyone by retaining her title against all odds at All Out. This could solidify the former WWE star's title reign as straight-up iconic while sparking interest to see what is next for the 29-year-old in All Elite Wrestling.#2. Triangle of Madness to help Thekla become the new championThekla has been on a red-hot momentum since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. After debuting in May, she quickly managed to score wins over names like Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata, making her a popular name among the fans. Therefore, she has a real chance to surprise everybody by becoming the new Women's World Champion at All Out.The 32-year-old joined The Triangle of Madness in May this year, and the faction has been very helpful for her since then. Its members, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, might help out Thekla during the four-way match next week. With an assist from her friends, The Toxic Spider might pick up inarguably the biggest win of her career at AEW All Out.#1. Death Riders to help Kris Statlander become the new AEW Women's World ChampionDeath Riders have been trying to recruit Kris Statlander to the faction for the past few weeks. This week, the faction member Wheeler Yuta was spotted talking to the former TBS Champion on Collision. It has sparked speculation that the 30-year-old might shock the world by joining Jon Moxley's faction at AEW All Out next weekend.During the closing sequence of the four-way match, Death Riders might show up at the ringside to help out Statlander. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien could take this help to seize the win and become the new AEW Women's World Champion. If it happens, it could be a major headline coming out of All Out, that could send shockwaves throughout the entire roster of All Elite Wrestling.