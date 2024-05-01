The Elite turns on top star, WWE legend returns, and more - 5 Things that could happen on AEW Dynamite tonight

The first AEW Dynamite episode of this month could come up with some interesting angles that will create long-time feuds and storylines.

While Kenny Omega has already been advertised to be returning to the Jacksonville-based company's programming on the episode in Winnipeg, here are 5 things that could happen in the upcoming episode.

#5. Buddy Matthews accepts Adam Copeland's challenge at The Cope Open

The Cope Open is becoming a hot segment and a good opportunity for young stars to showcase their talents. Until now, Adam Copeland has faced off against Griff Garrison, Lee Moriarty, Dante Martin, and others, and Buddy Matthews could be the next to answer the open challenge.

Matthews and Malakai Black attacked Copeland after his match with Matt Cardona at Dynamite. Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe thwarted that attack, but Matthews and Copeland could decide to bury the hatchet with a match.

#4. Chris Jericho chooses Big Bill as his henchman

Chris Jericho has been at the forefront of AEW programming, and his feud with HOOK has captured the audience's attention. Jericho won a match against the young wrestler at Dynasty and became the FTW Champion - something that shocked the audience.

There could be a scenario where Jericho turns to another young wrestler to defend him from any onslaught; Big Bill. Jericho has tried to mentor HOOK, but that seems to have roped the latter's father, Taz, into the feud.

Big Bill has proven that he is eager to sit and learn under the Learning Tree, which gives Jericho another opportunity to create a stable for himself.

Big Bill and Jericho have feuded earlier for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in January. The 6'10" professional wrestler made a dramatic return to the ring on an episode of Dynamite and heeded Jericho for guidance, calling him The Socrates of Wrestling.

#3. Sting returns to AEW as an authority figure

Sting had his retirement match at AEW Revolution in March, but he could always return to the promotion. The real-life issues surrounding Darby Allin, Sting's former partner, could see Sting and Allin return to AEW programming.

Darby Allin has been away from TV since he lost to Jay White at Big Business in March this year. Since then, he has had two big injuries, with a wrestling veteran thinking that his road accident could be turned into a wrestling storyline that sees Sting return. If that happens, with The Icon's stature in the company and the industry, it makes logical sense for him to return as an authority figure.

#2. Christian Cage challenges Swerve Strickland at Double of Nothing

Christian Cage was having an exceptional run in AEW until he lost the TNT Championship to Adam Copeland in an 'I Quit' match.

In 2023, Cage and the current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland faced off against Darby Allin and Sting, losing a Coffin Match at All In.

Strickland has the gold, but his former tag team partner Cage has lost his championship. There's every possibility he might want to get his hands on the World Championship and challenge Strickland.

Strickland has had some gripping matches until now, and he needs an exceptional opponent to continue being organically 'over' with the audience, and who better than Captain Charisma?

#1. The Young Bucks attack Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has been advertised for a return to AEW. His appearance could be another addition to an already long-running storyline involving The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, Kenny Omega, and CM Punk.

In 2022, Kenny Omega and The Elite were involved in a real-life backstage brawl with CM Punk at All Out after Punk slammed AEW and the stable during the All Out Post Match Media Scrum. While details about that particular brawl are sketchy, Punk was involved in another brawl with a young Jack Perry in 2023 at the backstage of All In.

When Punk revealed details about that skirmish on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, AEW President Tony Khan released footage of the skirmish, which was presented by The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite. Later, the Young Bucks and a returning Perry, who had been making appearances at NJPW, attacked Tony Khan.

The upcoming AEW Dynamite episode could bring more surprises as The Young Bucks might attack their long-time best friend Kenny Omega after firing him from The Elite.