The Undertaker once convinced a top AEW star to do "the job" at WrestleMania

The Undertaker has been known as the locker room leader for years, and if former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is to be believed, he acted as a confidant to stars who would call him up for advice.

Chris Jericho shockingly faced Fandango at WrestleMania 29 during the star's WWE debut and suffered a loss to him in the end. This allowed the newly debuting star to get over with fans and boost his popularity.

During a 2019 appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jericho recalled approaching The Undertaker for advice on the matter.

"And I called Undertaker and I said, 'this is what Vince wants me to do! He wants me to work with this guy, he's not even been on TV! Hasn't even had a match! I gotta work with Fandango at WrestleMania, what am I supposed to do?' He goes, 'do it. What's the problem? That's who he wants you to work with, work 'em!'"

Jericho continued:

"He goes, 'If you go and do your best, and get this match over, and get this guy over, Vince will respect you.' And that really was an eye-opener for me, and I had three weeks to get it over, and I remember the next night on RAW, everyone was chanting his name and singing his song."

The Undertaker was recently asked which current talent he would like to work with and The Deadman surprisingly named MJF.

According to Chris Jericho, The Undertaker isn't a fan of many of his early WrestleMania matches

The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak was legendary until WrestleMania XXX in 2014 when he finally lost to Brock Lesnar. However, the Hall of Famer himself doesn't think the streak was very impressive at the beginning.

According to Chris Jericho in the same clip, The Undertaker referred to his earlier WrestleMania matches in order to convince Jericho to do the job for Fandango.

"Talk about Undertaker's 20-0 streak at the time, he goes: 'How many of those matches were stinkers?' A lot of them were stinkers, a lot of them are stinkers, the ones at the end were great when he was with [Triple H] and Shawn [Michaels] and [CM] Punk, but the ones at the beginning? Giant Gonzalez and Jimmy Snuka - far past his prime - and Nathan Jones."

