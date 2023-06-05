There's only one man who should replace Uncle Howdy if he doesn't return alongside Bray Wyatt in WWE

The WWE Universe generally has a love/hate relationship with Bray Wyatt. While some adore his outlandish and creative ideas, others would prefer that his supernatural characters stay away from their television sets.

Regardless, The Eater of Worlds has become extremely popular and is often amongst the company's top merchandise sellers. So, it makes sense that higher-ups would want to keep him on their books.

With reports surfacing regarding Wyatt's return to the promotion following his absence since March 2023, there has been much speculation about whether the Uncle Howdy persona will return too.

The excitement surrounding the act seems to have tapered off following the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble event and their hurriedly scuffed scheduled appearance at WrestleMania 39. However, WWE may have the ideal replacement for Uncle Howdy sitting in plain sight.

After being released from the promotion in April 2020, Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) has been performing on the independent circuit and has made sporadic appearances for AEW. Although, he is best known for his time as a member of The Wyatt Family.

Given his history alongside Wyatt and the fact that he was never given the proper sendoff that his WWE tenure deserves, Redbeard makes for a perfect candidate to accompany The Face of Fear should the Uncle Howdy character be shelved for good.

Erick Redbeard's post-WWE run

Competing mostly as a tag team wrestler, Erick Redbeard spent nine years in WWE before being cut from the roster due to budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He would go on to continue his career performing for smaller promotions.

Following the death of his long-time tag partner and good friend Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), Redbeard appeared on the December 30, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite, aligning himself with The Dark Order in an emotional affair.

He also appeared on the March 4, 2022, edition of AEW Rampage, this time joining forces with PAC and Penta Oscuro. The trio would then face The House of Black at the Revolution "Buy-In" event, in a losing effort with Redbeard eating the pin.

It's safe to say that the former Bludgeon Brother has not reached the same heights he once enjoyed in WWE. However, only time will tell whether he is brought back for one last run in the world's largest promotion.

