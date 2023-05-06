Uncle Howdy could bring back former WWE star after 3 years to turn on a returning Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's current run in WWE seems to have tapered off after the initial excitement of his return. In true Wyatt fashion, the Eater of Worlds' introduced a new gimmick when he returned to the promotion last year. A mysterious figure named Uncle Howdy would eventually join his side, and fans' interest was peaked. However, after only one on-screen feud, Wyatt and Howdy have disappeared from programming.

Fortunately for fans of Bray Wyatt, this does not have to signal the end of the Uncle Howdy storyline, as there is a surefire way to reheat the program and draw in new viewers.

Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) was released from WWE in April 2020 and has been competing on the independent circuit since. Additionally, he has also made some sporadic appearances on AEW since his release.

Joe @JungleBatman 🖤 The Wyatt Family Good Morning The Wyatt Family Good Morning ❤️🖤 https://t.co/0deGW9KBWn

Given his history with Bray Wyatt, he could be the catalyst to steer-correct the wayward ship that is the Uncle Howdy storyline. It has already been established that Howdy is an unpredictable character, so it would not be out of the realm of possibility that he could bring back Redbeard to turn on Wyatt in an effort to claim the former WWE Champion's legacy as his own.

Fans will undoubtedly be glad to see Redbeard back on their screens after three years. This will also allow the former Bludgeon Brother to have the send-off his WWE career deserves.

Bray Wyatt's return could be imminent

It was reported that Bray Wyatt is currently dealing with a physical issue that has kept him away from the ring. However, details on his return have been scarce. Many fans have jumped to the conclusion that Wyatt is done with WWE completely.

One sign that indicates that this rumor may be false is the fact that Uncle Howdy's theme song, Feared, was recently uploaded to the organization's music platforms.

Uncle Howdy @UncleHowdy_ Deep within the beast lays dormant.



Set yourself free from this prison. Deep within the beast lays dormant. Set yourself free from this prison. https://t.co/m46kVGITDC

While it is entirely possible that this was done as nothing more than a promotional stunt, it has seemingly gone a long way in making fans of the Eater of Worlds optimistic about his return.

