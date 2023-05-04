Are Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy done with WWE? Confidence booster for fans

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy have been missing from WWE for weeks now. Wyatt was in the middle of a feud with Bobby Lashley, which was supposed to reach its conclusion at WrestleMania 39. His sudden absence caused a lot of people to assume that it would be permanent, but that's not the case.

Despite their sudden absence, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are not done with WWE. One of the recent indications of this was that the latter's theme song, Feared, was uploaded to the Stamford-based promotion's music platforms, which include Spotify, Apple, Music, and YouTube.

WWE @WWE The All Mighty @fightbobby comes to #SmackDown to call out Bray Wyatt and ends up brawling with Uncle Howdy. The All Mighty @fightbobby comes to #SmackDown to call out Bray Wyatt and ends up brawling with Uncle Howdy. https://t.co/dUog65u7Uc

After Bray's absence, reports circulated that he was dealing with "creative issues." It was later clarified by Fightful that Wyatt was dealing with a physical issue. A recent update about The Eater of Worlds stated that he was excited to return once he is cleared to wrestle again.

Does WWE already have plans for Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy once they return?

Due to the former Universal Champion's absence, Uncle Howdy has also been taken off TV. This is because the latter's story is still heavily connected to Wyatt's, and they didn't have time to fully explore it prior to his absence. However, another WWE Superstar that Howdy was heavily involved with was Alexa Bliss.

The former RAW Women's Champion had a memorable partnership with Bray Wyatt before his release. When he returned, Alexa began feeling the presence of Howdy. The last time fans saw her was at this year's Royal Rumble, where she had another brief encounter with Uncle Howdy. Interestingly, this was also the last event fans saw Wyatt in action.

According to reports by Dave Meltzer, her return is possibly tied to Bray's status. Stating that WWE must have plans for both of them since Alexa is already ready to come back, while Wyatt is not.

"There was nothing on Wyatt whatsoever, and not just him, but nothing on Alexa Bliss either, and Alexa Bliss is ready to return. So, that tells me that they have plans for Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt together. Because if they didn’t have plans for them together, then Alexa Bliss would have been back, and she would have been drafted, and she was not."

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw After @BiancaBelairWWE returns to brawl into the crowd with @AlexaBliss_WWE , Uncle Howdy makes his presence felt. After @BiancaBelairWWE returns to brawl into the crowd with @AlexaBliss_WWE, Uncle Howdy makes his presence felt. #WWERaw https://t.co/x6ZM1RJdfS

Additionally, Road Dogg even shared that a new writer was assigned to Bray Wyatt. From the looks of it, Bray and Uncle Howdy may be close to returning as plans for their characters begin to take shape.

