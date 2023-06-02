"I'm very saddened to hear that" - Fans believe Bray Wyatt's popular gimmick will not return to WWE 

Bray Wyatt has not been on WWE television for months, but fans do miss The Eater of Worlds on their screen. However, fans believe that Wyatt's popular gimmick of 'The Fiend' will possibly not return to WWE after his eventual return.

Last year, Bray Wyatt returned to the company for a second run under the new regime, and fans were excited to see what's next for the Eater of Worlds. Unfortunately, a lackluster feud with LA Knight disappointed the fans and management after their match at Royal Rumble 2023.

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, Wyatt went on a hiatus and has not been seen on weekly television. Recently, Jason Baker, who has worked with Wyatt for The Fiend's mask, mentioned that all molds for the mask were destroyed. This made fans believe that Wyatt possibly had no intentions to return as The Fiend.

It will be interesting to see which character Wyatt will portray after his return to weekly television. A new report suggests that The Eater of Worlds will return before SummerSlam 2023.

WWE reportedly has plans for Bray Wyatt to return as The Fiend

In 2019, Bray Wyatt reinvented himself again when he returned to Monday Night RAW as The Fiend. Fans were excited to see this incarnation of Wyatt, which exceeded expectations regarding merchandise sales.

Unfortunately, Alexa Bliss seemingly killed the character at WrestleMania 37. Last year, he returned to the company, but there were no signs of Wyatt portraying himself as The Fiend.

The Fiend made an appearance, but it was not Bray Wyatt. According to Fight Fans, the management wants Wyatt to return to his popular gimmick upon his return to the company in the coming months. Check it out:

"WWE wasn’t overly fond of how the Pitch Black match went down, and the new Bray Wyatt masked character that debuted at the Royal Rumble, as they felt it wasn’t as good as The Fiend and wouldn’t sell the merchandise etc, like The Fiend did."

WYATT 6 @Windham6

#SuckItLAKnight This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight https://t.co/nQHYWNq7CL

It is unclear why The Eater of The Worlds has not returned as The Fiend, as fans expect Wyatt to be back at the top with his terrorizing gimmick. It will be interesting to see when the former Universal Champion returns to the company.

