Third member of Jon Moxley’s faction, Reunion with CJ Perry fka Lana? - 4 Ways AEW can bring back Miro

Miro has been a part of AEW since 2020, having signed with the promotion on the heels of his decade-long run in WWE. The Best Man, as he was dubbed at the time of his introduction to the company, did not take long to find success in All Elite Wrestling, winning the TNT Championship from Darby Allin in May 2021.

Although he ended up losing the title to Sammy Guevara later that year, Miro continued to be booked as a dominant player. However, the frequency of his television appearances began dwindling since 2022. He was last seen in action at Worlds End 2023, where he defeated Andrade El Idolo in singles competition. While the former WWE Superstar's whereabouts have been a topic of regular discussion among fans, Miro himself had revealed in April this year that he had been recovering from multiple injuries.

With All In 2024 officially in the books and All Out 2024 set to be presented this week, bringing back a star of The Redeemer's caliber to regular programming could prove beneficial for AEW. As such, let us consider four ways the Jacksonville-based company can book the return of Miro.

#1. Miro goes after the AEW International Championship

Will Ospreay managed to regain the International Title by defeating (former) American Champion MJF at All In 2024. The Aerial Assassin has a tough test ahead of him in the form of PAC, who decided to call his shot at the International Championship for All Out 2024. Should Ospreay succeed in retaining his belt against The Man That Gravity Forgot, he may find himself in the crosshairs of a returning Miro.

The Bulgarian star had competed for the vacant All-Atlantic (now International) Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door 2022. Miro could look to add a new feather to his cap by going after the title, regardless of whether Ospreay or PAC holds it by the end of All Out.

#2. Miro goes after TNT Champion Jack Perry and possibly feuds with The Elite

Miro's TNT Title reign from 2021 was one of the most significant runs in the history of the belt, which the self-proclaimed God's Favorite Champion defended against several well-known names in AEW, including Dante Martin, Evil Uno, Lance Archer, and Eddie Kingston. Unfortunately, the reign came to an end at the hands of Sammy Guevara on a September 2021 episode of Dynamite.

The current TNT Champion, Jack Perry, retained his title against Darby Allin at All In 2024 in a Coffin Match. The Scapegoat will try to capture the AEW World Championship from Bryan Danielson at All Out 2024. While Perry is unlikely to succeed at dethroning The American Dragon, he may not have to wait long for his next program, which could see him feud with Miro, with the latter pursuing the TNT Championship. This could also lead to The Bulgarian Brute potentially feuding with The Elite in a major storyline.

#3. Miro is joined by a returning CJ Perry (fka Lana)

CJ Perry debuted in All Elite Wrestling by saving Miro from an assault at the hands of Powerhouse Hobbs at All Out 2023. Seeds were clearly being laid for a long-term program featuring the two, which eventually saw the involvement of Andrade El Idolo, whom the former Lana began to manage. However, Perry turned on Andrade during his match against Miro at Worlds End 2023, which seemingly suggested that she was finally going to join forces with her real-life husband, whom she had also managed in WWE.

However, in a surprising turn of events, it was reported in March that Miro and Perry had separated after seven years of marriage. Furthermore, Perry revealed in July that her time in AEW had also concluded. Notably, The Ravishing Russian has expressed her openness to working with Miro on-screen at some point in the future. Should All Elite Wrestling be interested in bringing Perry back and utilizing her properly, she could be paired with Miro once again as the 38-year-old star's representative.

#4. Miro allies himself with Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley made his television return to AEW last week on Dynamite, making cryptic remarks seemingly about the ownership of the promotion and inviting Darby Allin to a future conversation. Later in the episode, he watched on as Marina Shafir took out All Elite personnel and security, and left the arena with The Problem. Fans have since been speculating that The Purveyor of Violence is creating a new faction, with Shafir as its newest member. Several theories have been suggested on the topic, not to mention possible names who are being discussed on social media as potential future members of the stable.

It cannot be doubted that a returning Miro would make for an undeniably exciting addition to Jon Moxley's supposed new group. The former League of Nations member - with whom Mox had shared the ring many times in WWE - is likely to fit well into the former AEW World Champion's stable, which will presumably project an intense, hard-hitting in-ring approach that suits Miro's style of work.

It remains to be seen when and how Miro makes his comeback to AEW.

