This man should leave AEW for WWE the first chance he gets 

One of the biggest issues fans have with Tony Khan and his booking of AEW is that he is unable to utilize the talent to their full potential. There are several names in the promotion that the head booker has been unable to use properly. With this being an ongoing problem for the promotion, it makes sense for wrestlers to want to jump ship and one top star should do it as soon as possible.

The top star in question is The God's Favorite Champion Miro. The former TNT Champion has not been seen on AEW television since September 2022.

Miro kicked off his AEW run by teaming up with Kip Sabian. A few months later, the former WWE superstar defeated Darby Allin to become the new TNT Champion.

He had a fairly decent run and after eight successful title defenses, he lost the title to the Spanish God Sammy Guevera.

One of the main reasons Miro was loved by fans was his regular appearances on television. Even during his WWE run, he was constantly featured on the show, thus keeping him relevant. With this prolonged absence, there is a high possibility that people may forget the Bulgarian Brute. He may need to start from scratch once again to regain his popularity.

It has been reported that the reason for Miro's absence was not due to any career-threatening injury but rather simply that there were no creative plans for him. The reason for this is that there are way too many talents on the roster. Thus, the creative team cannot focus on everyone and thus several stars may not be used for a long period of time or forgotten completely, which seems to be the case for the former TNT Champion.

Thus, the God's Favorite Champion needs to return to WWE and especially now, with Triple H the head of creative. The Game will be able to utilize Miro and showcase his dominance just like he did during his NXT run.

Andrade is another star that has been absent from AEW

Another star who has been absent from Tony Khan-led promotion is former WWE United States Champion Andrade. El Idalo has not been seen on the promotion since his backstage altercation with Sammy Guevera.

Andrade has also not been happy with his run in AEW and has been vocal about his frustrations as well. He is married to WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. It would make sense for him too to leave the promotion and re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

Charlotte Flair is set to wrestle Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's title. While The Eradicator will potentially have Dominik Mysterio in her corner, could The Queen bring her husband Andrade as her backup?

