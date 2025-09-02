AJ Lee is heavily rumored to make a WWE return soon. The company has been teasing her comeback since Clash in Paris, after Becky Lynch joined her husband Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision. Many fans believe Lee could make her comeback after more than ten years to help her better half, CM Punk. Therefore, her potential comeback is a huge turn of events in the world of professional wrestling.

If AJ Lee's comeback were to happen, it would have the potential to divert all the attention away from AEW to WWE. All Elite Wrestling has been gaining momentum after back-to-back successful pay-per-views in the last few months.

Therefore, to keep the buzz going, Tony Khan needs a major name to counter Lee's return. WWE and AEW are set to go in a head-to-head battle for Wrestlepalooza and All Out later this month. It makes it even more crucial for All Elite Wrestling to capitalize on the momentum and stay in the fight with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Therefore, let's discuss three ex-WWE stars Tony Khan can call upon to counter AJ Lee's possible in-ring return:

#3. Jazz

Jazz was one of the trailblazers in the women's wrestling industry in the early 2000s. The legend has competed in several promotions, including TNA Wrestling, NWA, Shine Wrestling, WWE, and others, throughout her career.

During her time, Jazz has faced a number of legends such as Trish Stratus, Mickie James, and Gail Kim, making her an important figure in the women's revolution. In the past, she competed in AEW's Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2019.

Recently, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone even called out Jazz in a social media warning. If Tony Khan manages to bring the legend back for a feud with Mone, it could create a seismic moment in the world of pro wrestling.

#2. Beth Phoenix

The Glamazon could be a potential counter for AJ Lee by AEW. The former Divas Champion has long been rumored to make her debut in All Elite Wrestling. Considering the fact that her husband, Adam Copeland, is a part of All Elite Wrestling, her appearance in the company is plausible. Besides, she has been in great shape as of late, making a strong case for her in-ring return as well.

Beth Phoenix has been away from the ring for more than two years. If her return happens in a company like All Elite Wrestling, it would have the potential to challenge Lee's possible comeback.

The former Women's Champion has often dropped hints of a possible move to AEW over the recent months. Therefore, this could be the perfect time for Tony Khan to call the legend to appear in AEW.

#1. Chris Jericho's return could counter AJ Lee's homecoming

Chris Jericho has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since April, when he dropped the ROH World Championship to Bandido. Since then, his AEW status has remained uncertain, fueling speculation about a possible WWE return and raising questions about his future with the company. However, Tony Khan has expressed a belief that everything is positive between All Elite Wrestling and Y2J.

Quite interestingly, it would be a huge moment if Khan could pull off Jericho's return amid all this uncertainty around his future. Despite all the controversies, Demo God is a big name in the world of professional wrestling.

The veteran appearance has the potential to attract a lot of eyeballs. Well, by bringing him back to kick off a new chapter in AEW, Tony Khan could deliver a strong counter to AJ Lee's rumored WWE return.

