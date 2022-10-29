To dethrone Roman Reigns; WrestleMania main event - 5 Proposals Triple H could lay down to bring CM Punk back to WWE

A year ago, CM Punk's return to WWE would have been nearly impossible. He had just made his long-awaited wrestling return to their rival company, All Elite Wrestling, and would go on to have a stellar year, winning the AEW World Championship twice and boosting ratings for Tony Khan.

Punk previously had a tumultuous relationship with Vince McMahon's company and even filed a lawsuit against them in 2014.

But a year on from his AEW debut, CM Punk has become persona non grata thanks to the events following All Out 2022, which led to his suspension and exile from the promotion.

The latest report by Dave Meltzer about The Straight Edge Superstar's contractual status revealed a potential "buy-out" of Punk's deal is in the works. Given that the monetary needs of the superstar can seemingly be fulfilled only by AEW or WWE, a shift to the latter has become an unlikely possibility.

Triple H and CM Punk are also historically not the best of friends, so it will be interesting to see if they can look past their issues. But what would it take for the Voice of the Voiceless to rejoin the company he had such a public falling out with? Here are five proposal that The Game could lay down:

#5. Triple H could bring CM Punk back on a full-time schedule

There's no better way to show that you're committed to the cause than for CM Punk to sign a full-time contract with WWE. Despite his issues and attitude, the Straight Edge Superstar prides himself on being a workhorse.

In AEW, he appeared fairly regularly on Dynamite and Rampage. He wasn't satisfied with a part-time schedule similar to Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. The Chicago star truly wanted to earn his keep with Tony Khan, wrestling actively on television as well as on pay-per-view.

Besides offering Punk a sizable payday, Triple H could promise him a proper schedule that allows him plenty of television time and a chance to work with a new generation of WWE Superstars. Given his legacy at Stamford-based company, the Second City Saint should absolutely be treated like the main event star and given his proper due.

Punk's verbal charisma and experience could be a boon to any young WWE talent he shares the ring with, who will gain an instant rub. Imagine the likes of Austin Theory, Matt Riddle, or Mustafa Ali sharing the ring with the Chicago star.

#4. CM Punk could win the Royal Rumble 2023

The last time CM Punk wrestled in WWE was at the 2014 Royal Rumble. Therefore, it would be highly fitting if he were to make his dramatic return to the company nine years later at the very same event.

He has had a number of memorable runs in the Royal Rumble match, including the outstanding 2010 edition, in which he cut promos in the middle of the ring in between throwing other WWE Superstars out.

The former has been spotted out and about in his hometown of Chicago sporting a brace on his left arm, with reports that his torn triceps injury could cause him to be away anytime between six to eight months. If he manages to accelerate his rehabilitation schedule, there's a real possibility that he could make a surprise #30th entrant at next year's January Premium Live Event.

Given the nature of the bout, Punk doesn't even have to get overly physical to win the match. It would mark a dramatic return for the Straight Edge Superstar to WWE and mark a hot start toward next year's Road To WrestleMania.

It's a match he has never won, and it would immediately be headline news for WWE. Perhaps that is something Triple H can entice the 44-year-old with.

#3. CM Punk could finally main event a WrestleMania

One thing that CM Punk never achieved in his previous WWE run was the main event match to close out WrestleMania. He came fairly close in 2012 and 2013 when his matches with Chris Jericho for the WWE Championship and Undertaker were the main attractions for the card.

However, both bouts were overshadowed by John Cena vs. The Rock. This has been a source of great frustration for Phil Brooks, who made it publicly known that he was irked by this fact. While speaking on the most recent Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed CM Punk's failed ambition for the main-event WrestleMania:

"He always had a problem with that, and I even said to him, ‘Dude, like once again, I was in the main event but you had a match with Undertaker. I mean, that’s a main event on any WrestleMania!' And he goes, ‘You’re on last, you can't tell me any differently, you don’t know how I feel, you were in the main event.’ I was like okay," said Jericho. [From 00:35 onwards]

If Triple H can secure CM Punk an unlikely WWE return, this could be Punk's chance to take a second crack at the Rumble. With the 2023 edition set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, it is imperative that The Game brings out all the stops to kick off the Road to WrestleMania on a dramatic note.

#2. Triple H could book CM Punk to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Phani @phani_dean Cm punk is better than Roman reigns, tell me when I'm telling lies. Cm punk is better than Roman reigns, tell me when I'm telling lies. https://t.co/rOY3ejNqKD

The winner of the Royal Rumble will, of course, get to face the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. As a former five-time World Champion and two-time AEW World Champion, CM Punk is one of this generation's most popular wrestling stars.

His unlikely WWE homecoming is a story that easily propels him back to the main event scene. A matchup between the Tribal Chief and the Straight Edge Superstar is certainly a tempting prospect. There's certainly no love lost between the two wrestlers.

In an interview with Complex late last year, The Head of the Table took a potshot at the 44-year-old veteran:

"He got whooped in the UFC. I don’t think anybody really believes someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me. I’m 6’3”, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around. When it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?" [H/T: Complex]

These incendiary comments could be the starting point for a highly explosive feud between the two bold stars. Reigns' mic skills have come a long way, but it remains to be seen if he can match up in a war of words with The Voice of the Voiceless.

Punk dethroning Reigns' record reign might prove divisive to some sections of the WWE Universe, but it will certainly make for compelling viewing.

#1. Triple H could promise CM Punk a future WWE Hall of Fame induction

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W CM Punk inducted into ROH Hall of Fame as final member of inaugural class dlvr.it/SKNH29 CM Punk inducted into ROH Hall of Fame as final member of inaugural class dlvr.it/SKNH29 https://t.co/bIgJbAB9tz

Despite CM Punk's problems with the Stamford-based company, no one can deny the legacy he has built within the WWE. He has won the World Championships multiple times and made history with his unforgettable pipebomb promo that inspired a generation of wrestlers (see MJF).

Punk was one of the first independent wrestlers to achieve a high level of success in WWE in an era when it was barely heard of, opening the doors for the likes of Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose to succeed as well.

During the PG era, he was second only to John Cena in terms of popularity, and his absence from wrestling was a big hole in the industry that couldn't be filled. Punk has definitely had a Hall of Fame career in WWE, and he should absolutely be a first-ballot candidate when it's his time to be inducted.

But could it be as soon as next year? The Second City Saint has already been inducted into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame, so it won't be long before WWE recognizes him.

It all depends on Triple H's ability to mend fences with the controversial star. Lest we forget, it was The Game who brokered the deal to bring back Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior to get inducted, so never say never in this business.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : Will CM Punk return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes