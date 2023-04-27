Tony Khan could announce the arrival of former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite tonight

The signs seemingly point to a former WWE Superstar being brought into AEW this week on Dynamite.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has a long history of relying on WWE veterans to elevate itself. Since the company's inception in 2019, high-profile names like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have helped give AEW credibility, making the brand a legitimate competitor to Vince McMahon's business.

Tony Khan's tendency to bring in ex-WWE talent has not faded over the years. Apart from major stars like Bryan Danielson and Saraya, he has brought in names like Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. Going by the trend, Goldberg being brought into the roster is also not a far-fetched possibility.

AEW recently announced that Tony Khan is scheduled to make an announcement on tonight's Dynamite. Considering Tony Khan's interest in Goldberg, this could potentially be The Myth's debut in the company.

Goldberg has also expressed displeasure regarding the manner of his exit from the Stamford-based promotion, making his All Elite entry more of a possibility. It remains to be seen if he will choose AEW to showcase his final matches.

Wardlow has also teased a showdown with the WWE legend

Wardlow is considered to be one of the most popular powerhouses in AEW, making him a great potential opponent for Goldberg.

During an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling's Simon Miller, Mr. Mayhem named several stars as his dream opponents, including Goldberg.

"Yeah, if you could have Batista, Lesnar, Goldberg – you know I put those three in the same category of dream monster matches. So yeah, Goldberg is – I mean, we just heard ‘Ward-Low’ [and] we haven’t heard that chant since ‘Gold-Berg’ so I think Wardlow versus Goldberg? Man, it does not get bigger than that. It does not get bigger than Wardlow versus Goldberg." [02:13 onward]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the WWE legend will show up in AEW.

