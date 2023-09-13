Tony Khan could announce the blockbuster arrival of released WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite tonight

AEW President Tony Khan isn't afraid to splash the cash to secure the services of talented performers. Following a recent tease by a WWE Superstar, could Khan make a major announcement on this week's Dynamite?

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released by WWE in December 2022 due to an alleged contract violation.

During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, Rose was asked by a fan if she will ever wrestle again, considering she has been away from the ring for nearly nine months. In response, the star said that she may or may not be a free agent very soon.

Given the controversial circumstances surrounding her WWE exit, Rose is unlikely to return to her old stomping grounds. Hence, many believe she could debut in All Elite Wrestling.

The Outcasts members have seemingly reached a crossroads in their friendship as Toni Storm and Saraya want to be seen as the 'Alpha-Female' in AEW. The Glampire and Rose have a long history together since they were stablemates in WWE at one point.

With the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite marking the first anniversary of Saraya's AEW debut, perhaps bringing in an old friend for help in her first title defense could be the shot in the arm the champion needs.

Tony Khan reveals an interesting influence on his booking decisions

If it wasn't already evident by the little easter eggs and references made on AEW TV, Tony Khan is a long-time pro wrestling fan. Khan has made it no secret that he watched many shows growing up.

One style of wrestling he has always been a fan of is Lucha Libre, with many different Luchadors making appearances on AEW TV over the years. Mexican wrestling expert Luchablog jokingly stated on Twitter that he was booking Collision due to how many masked wrestlers were on the September 8 edition of the show. In response, Tony Khan decided to give the blogger his flowers.

Tony Khan previously mentioned that his father took him to the legendary ECW arena in Philadelphia to watch Extreme Championship Wrestling in its prime. Some eagle-eyed viewers were even able to spot a young Tony in the crowd at the 1996 event The Doctor is In.

