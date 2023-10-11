Tony Khan to get Ric Flair in AEW to reignite rivalry with major star? The signs are there

Ric Flair has recently expressed his desire to once again lace up his boots, and AEW might be the place to make that happen. If Tony Khan does go through with this, there is a ready-made feud waiting for The Nature Boy.

Flair recently confessed to Chris Van Vliet that his business between the ropes might not be done just yet:

"I want to wrestle again right now. Isn’t it crazy? I feel like because, Ricky Morton, the guy that I should have chosen for my last match would have been great. Ricky Morton is still wrestling. You know what the best thing for me about it was, is I forced myself to really get in shape."

More so, the 16-time world champion is known to be good friends with AEW boss Tony Khan. Put two and two together, and the potential for a Ric Flair run in the Jacksonville-based promotion is in the cards.

If this does end up materializing, there's only one man who should square off against Flair — fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

The two have a wealth of history with one another. Their countless battles in WCW have been heralded as some of the most iconic in the now-defunct promotion's history. Rekindling some of that magic would go a long way in pleasing some of the more nostalgia-hungry AEW faithful.

The downfall of Ric Flair vs. Sting in AEW

The most obvious drawback of booking a match between Ric Flair and Sting in 2023 is the fact that neither man is in the best shape of their career. From an in-ring perspective, this match will be nowhere near AEW's best. But, the promotion can accomplish a lot nonetheless.

For one thing, this match can act as the official send-off for two legends of the business. Although they can't bounce around like they did decades ago, both Sting and Flair deserve a proper goodbye in front of a respectful crowd.

More so, the sheer spectacle of a match like this would be enough to draw in plenty of eyes.

While there may be plenty of detractors to this idea, with justified cause, a Ric Flair/Sting rivalry revival is not beyond the scope of possibility.