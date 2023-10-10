Ric Flair sends an interesting message to Tony Khan ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW and WWE are about to go head to head this week with the upcoming episodes of NXT and Dynamite. Hours before the shows take place, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair just sent out a message to Tony Khan.

With Dynamite taking place on Tuesday this week instead of Wednesday, the show will be squaring off with NXT when it comes to viewership. Both the company shows have been stacked in anticipation of the competition. WWE has pulled out all the stops, even teasing The Undertaker's appearance on the developmental brand, as well as appearances from the likes of John Cena.

On top of that, both the shows will have an uninterrupted first 30 minutes, having secured an ad-free slot. Dynamite has also gotten a 10-minute extra run-time for the show.

With all of this in the making and Edge and Jade Cargill's recent deflections to opposing companies, it's safe to say tensions are high - at least among fans.

Hours ahead of AEW Dynamite, Flair sent a message to Tony Khan wishing him a happy birthday. Given his deep connections to WWE, fans found this a bit surprising as well. He also posted an interesting picture with the AEW President, featuring them at a table.

"Happy Birthday @TonyKhan! I Appreciate Our Friendship & I’m Very Grateful For All Of The Memories! WOOOOO!"

At this time, there's no hint of if Flair is interested in appearing in AEW at all.

Ric Flair had sent an emotional message to Edge after the Rated-R Superstar went to AEW

Ric Flair sent Edge, now Adam Copeland, a heartfelt message after the latter's appearance at WrestleDream. He congratulated him on his AEW debut and "new venture in life."

Flair went on to thank the star for helping him through a ladder match when he was 55 years old, saying he was grateful for the help.

Copeland will likely play a big part in the coming episode of AEW Dynamite. Now, fans will wait to see if Ric Flair turns up himself.