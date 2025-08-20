  • home icon
Tony Khan to pull the plug on ex-WWE Champion's AEW career and never bring him back? Analyzing the chances

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 20, 2025 03:10 GMT
Chris Jericho is AEW

AEW President Tony Khan could choose not to renew a WWE veteran's contract, if the recent rumors are any indication. Chris Jericho has been one of the pioneers of the promotion. He helped headstart the company. However, social media rumors are claiming that he might go back to WWE.

The former WWE Champion recently liked a post about his possible return to the company he left seven years ago. Fans and veterans are now suggesting he should go back to the global sports entertainment juggernaut, as he has achieved everything he could in the Jacksonville-based promotion, from being a world champion to wrestling in a tag team. Fans were actually getting tired of him ahead of his hiatus.

Chris Jericho's current contract expires in December 2025, and therefore, there is a fair chance that he might return to WWE. Tony Khan, too, could pull the plug and let him go, as there is nothing new to offer to the current AEW product from either party.

The former world champion was a prominent figure in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Jericho is known for his constant reinvention of gimmicks.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that just like Adam Copeland and Christian have a spot in the current company, Jericho, too, can fit in the modern WWE era.

“People were talking about it, people talking about Jericho coming back, you know. Does Jericho fit into WWE right now? Yeah, I mean, look, to me, it’s like Chris Jericho — he’s like Edge or Christian. They’ll always fit in. He’s an original, he’s an OG, you know what I mean? So yeah, I could definitely see Chris Jericho coming back," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the next chapter is in Chris Jericho's book.

Edited by Angana Roy
