Tony Khan to replace Mariah May with huge free agent after AEW Double or Nothing 2025? Looking at the chances

After AEW revealed that Toni Storm would put her Women's World Title on the line against Mina Shirakawa at Double or Nothing 2025, viewers began anticipating the potential return of Mariah May at the pay-per-view. However, The Glamour's absence from the event and continued hiatus on All Elite programming raises the possibility of Tony Khan having replaced her on the women's roster with a much-sought after free agent - the latter being none other than Thekla.
Shirakawa earned a shot at Storm's Women's Championship after pinning her in a Four-Way Title Eliminator match on Dynamite Beach Break, the bout being scheduled for Double or Nothing. The Venus of Pro Wrestling displayed a surprising degree of aggression heading towards her showdown with The Timeless One, even damaging the latter's legs ahead of the pay-per-view.
Speculations soon began making the rounds of Mariah May possibly returning in Arizona to help her former Rose Gold tag partner unseat her former mentor and arch-nemesis. However, despite all the anticipation, the former AEW Women's Champion did not show up at Double or Nothing, with Storm retaining her title against Shirakawa at the event after surviving the latter's sustained assault on her knees.
The two combatants reconciled post-match, seemingly mending their relationship. Mariah's lack of involvement with recent All Elite television has given birth to uncertainty regarding her status. However, if The Woman from Hell is finished with the promotion, Tony Khan could replace her with another former Stardom talent. This would be none other than Thekla, who reportedly signed with AEW some time earlier.
The former SWA World Champion's arrival has already been hinted at on TV in the form of graphics seemingly alluding to her wrestling iconography. She was supposedly backstage at Double or Nothing 2025, and pertinently, shares history with Mina Shirakawa, whom she has battled in Stardom numerous times. The two stars could rekindle their rivalry now as members of the Jacksonville-based company's women's division. She could later go after "Timeless" Toni herself, having never faced her in the squared circle.
AEW Double or Nothing set the stage for a major women's match at AEW All In 2025
AEW Double or Nothing 2025 was kicked off the by the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which saw Jamie Hayter take on Mercedes Mone. The former Women's World Champion's journey to reclaim her belt came to a heartbreaking end in Arizona, as she was defeated by The CEO after a hard-hitting contest. As a result, Mone is now scheduled to face Toni Storm for her title at All In : Texas.
It remains to be seen if the reigning TBS Champion will add more gold to her name at the upcoming stadium show.