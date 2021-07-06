Top 10 best AEW Dynamite matches of 2021 so far

AEW Dynamite has developed quite the history since its inception in late 2019. The weekly program from All Elite Wrestling has made a habit at creating magic, whether with its logical storytelling or brilliant in-ring action. This has made Wednesday night the most anticipated night of the week for most wrestling fans.

In the first six months of 2021, AEW Dynamite has delivered again on both ends. From The Elite's descent into evil to the elevation of the women's division to Darby Allin's TNT Title stretch, the pacing of the stories has been compelling from week to week. However, the stars of AEW have shined the most inside the squared circle.

The TNT Championship is on the line as the challenger #BrianCage (@MrGMSI_BCage) takes on the champion @DarbyAllin!



Watch Night Two of the New Year's Smash this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/npcWSSkN6U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 8, 2021

With All Elite Wrestling hitting the half-year mark for 2021 and returning to live touring this coming week, it seems like an ideal time to look back on the year so far. In this article, let's take a look at the top ten best AEW Dynamite matches of 2021 so far.

Honorable mentions:

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Championship (January 13th AEW Dynamite - New Year's Smash Night 2)

Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix (February 24th AEW Dynamite)

Rey Fenix vs. Matt Jackson (March 10th AEW Dynamite)

Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata for the IWGP United States Championship (May 12th AEW Dynamite)

The Young Bucks vs. SCU for the AEW World Tag Team Championships (May 12th AEW Dynamite)

#10 Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood (January 27th AEW Dynamite)

These guys are putting on a show 💥💥💥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wsSwx5KHDC — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 28, 2021

2021 has been a breakthrough year so far for All Elite Wrestling as far as competitors rising to superstardom. One of those rising stars has been Jungle Boy. On the January 27th AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy had his first breakout opportunity against Dax Harwood. Tensions between FTR and Jurassic Express have been boiling for weeks with things coming to a head here.

Dax Harwood is a tag team specialist and hasn't been given a lot of singles matches in his entire career. This was his first one-on-one contest in AEW. He showed his experience and technical acumen in this encounter. Harwood had a hard-hitting arsenal that was on full display in this matchup as he tried to ground his younger opposition.

Jungle Boy used his speed and athleticism to keep Harwood on his toes. With Tully Blanchard, Cash Wheeler and the rest of Jurassic Express looking on, this became a hidden gem TV classic on AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy applied his Snare Trap submission to get the submission win over Harwood. It was his first huge singles victory of the year and showed what was to come for the young star.

