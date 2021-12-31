Top 5 AEW breakout stars in 2021

AEW easily had its best year in 2021. Not only did the young company make blockbuster ex-WWE signings with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole, they've also added another show, AEW Rampage. Not to mention the record attendance and revenue AEW made from shows and pay-per-views coming out of the pandemic.

Several AEW talent made their mark in 2021. Whether young rookies making an impact or established wrestlers revitalizing their characters, these are the top five breakout stars of 2021.

#5. AEW breakout star – Hook

When Hook finally made his debut in early December against Fuego Del Sol, he was riding a wave of enormous crowd support. The "Send Hook" memes have made Taz's son somewhat of a cult hero amongst the AEW faithful. But no one expected the young wrestler to be as good as he was in that match.

He has excellent grappling skills and a natural swagger to his game. It might be slightly hyperbolic to put him on this list with only two matches under his belt, but Hook is legit over with the audience. The reactions he has received are greater than some of the company's more established wrestlers. It will be interesting to see how AEW continues to push him in 2022 and organically elevate him to the next level. FTW champion, anyone?

