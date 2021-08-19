Top 5 free agents who have appeared in AEW this year

Since the start of the pandemic, AEW has done an exceptional job of using independent stars in their weekly product. During a period where independent wrestling reached a stand still, the company did its best to give those performers a platform and a chance to earn a contract with the promotion. Even if All Elite Wrestling didn't sign these individuals, they have found homes in other places.

Ben Carter took the wrestling world by storm on the independent scene and then in his appearances on AEW Dark and Dynamite. Due to his visa situation from being a UK citizen, he couldn't get paid properly or work in the promotion full time. However, he was able to secure a contract with the WWE for their NXT UK brand where he is now known as Nathan Frazer.

Carter is just one example though. Other independent stars like Anthony Bowens, Lee Johnson, Red Velvet and Fuego Del Sol were all able to make All Elite Wrestling their new homebase. In this article, let's take a look at the top five free agents who have appeared for AEW in 2021.

#5. Holidead - AEW

Thunder Rosa's arrival in AEW has been beneficial to her career as well as the growth of the promotion as a whole. Due to their relationship with one another, All Elite Wrestling has been able to gain access to the vast array of female talent that performs for her Mission Pro Wrestling promotion. Rosa has a surplus of excellent female independent stars that work or train under her fledgling league.

Holidead is one of the most tenured and experienced talents working in Mission Pro Wrestling. The 8 year pro also has a strong association with Thunder Rosa through their Twisted Sisters tag team. She has one of the most unique looks and characters in all of wrestling with her face paint and eccentric personality.

On the June 29th, 2021 AEW Dark, Holidead made her debut facing former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose. It was a competitive contest, in which Rosa came out victorious. Although she took a loss, Holidead stood out as she usually always does.

Time will tell if Holidead is used again in AEW, but she is one of the most diverse and impressive talents on the independent scene currently. She can be seen performing for various promotions outside of All Elite Wrestling and should be at the top of every company's list of top free agents.

