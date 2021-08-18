AEW Dark Results - Highly-rated star debuts, Controversial finish to Matt Hardy's big match, New feud begins, and more (17th August 2021)

The latest AEW Dark episode was stacked from top to bottom, and as always, Taz and Excalibur welcomed viewers and fans in attendance.

Dasha Gonzalez carried out the pre-match introductions before the opening contest of the evening, which featured a highly-rated former WWE tag team.

2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) vs. Sam Adams & Syler Andrews (AEW Tag Team Debut) on AEW Dark

'Big Magic' Matt Lee kicked off the match against Syler Andrews, who started with a big shoulder block.

Jeff Parker got the tag and was taken down with a dropkick-Russian leg sweep combo. The commentators teased an upset, but Parker swiftly kicked out of the pinfall.

Jeff kicked Adams in the mid-section as his partner Lee made the blind tag, came in, and executed a brutal powerbomb. Matt Lee knocked Syler off the apron before refocusing his attention on Adams, who was sent crashing into the corner with a hammer throw.

Lee then punished Adams with a backbreaker before tagging Parker into the match.

2.0, formerly known in WWE as Ever-Rise, worked the crowd and received a chorus of boos in return. Parker mocked Sting while keeping Adams on the mat. The heels exchanged quick tags and wore Sam down in their corner.

Adams finally created some space with a brief distraction before tagging Syler Andrews. Syler landed a big back elbow followed by an enziguri on Parker.

Lee put the brakes on his opponent's momentum while Parker made the blind tag. 2.0 got Syler down with a running elbow strike-drop toehold combo.

Parker connected with an assisted elbow drop across Andrews' spine. 2.0 finished the match with their 'Two for the Show' finisher.

Result: 2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) def. Sam Adams & Syler Andrews on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Tay Conti vs. Rebecca Scott (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

FTW champion Ricky Starks joined Excalibur and Taz at the commentary table before the match got underway with a collar and elbow tie-up.

Tay Conti had fans on her side as she used her quick hips to outfox her opponent. She softened Rebecca Scott with two knee strikes before amping up the crowd for a few chops.

Conti missed the double-knee strike in the corner as Scott unleashed a barrage of punches. Fans booed and urged Conti to fight back, which she did emphatically.

Tay rocked Scott with forearm shimmers followed by three drop Seoi Nages and maintained wrist control throughout the sequence. The Brazilian star executed a sloppy gutbuster followed by a massive pump kick. The DD-Tay got Conti another routine victory.

Result: Tay Conti def. Rebecca Scott on AEW Dark

Grade: B

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry